Home > News > Local >

Osun govt. releases N200m for payment of gratuities

In Osun Government releases N200m for payment of gratuities

Mr Sola Fasure, the media adviser to Gov. Rauf Aregbesola,  said this on Thursday in Osogbo in a statement released  after the State Executive Council meeting.

  • Published:
  play (There is hunger and death in Osun State)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Osun Government says it has released   N200 million to settle part of  the outstanding gratuities due to  the 2011/2012 retirees in the state.

Mr Sola Fasure, the media adviser to Gov. Rauf Aregbesola,  said this on Thursday in Osogbo in a statement released  after the State Executive Council meeting.

Fasure said that the 2,006 retirees that were expected to benefit from the money  would receive N100,000 each on ‘first come, first served’ basis.

He listed the beneficiaries to include 801 high school teachers, 704 civil servants and 501 others from parastatal agencies.

Fasure said that the payment would commence on Feb. 26

He also said that all retirees from local governments, elementary schools and middle schools would  have their entitlements settled in instalments  from Feb.  26.

Fasure said that the state  government also released  N1 billion for the payment of 142 pensioners under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The governor’s aide  said that among the beneficiaries were 100 high school teachers, 30 retirees from MDAs and 12 others  from parastatal agencies.

He further  said that the council had dispelled the rumour that the state government was collecting  fees in public schools in the state.

According to him, government is only charging students and pupils maintenance levies in the new state-of-the-art elementary, middle and high schools in the state.

“Elementary school pupils are required to pay N2,000; middle school pupils, N3,000; and high school pupils N6,000 maintenance levy  every academic session.

“Nevertheless, a flat rate of N1,500 education trust levy is required from every pupil in public and private schools in the state every academic session, “Fasure said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Transparency International How organisation rubbished Buhari's...bullet
2 IPMAN Petroleum marketers say fuel scarcity might last for longbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Buhari’s “cattle rearer” joke to Governor Ortom was...bullet

Related Articles

Rauf Aregbesola Osun state governor releases N1bn for pension payment
Rauf Aregbesola Osun governor’s office to spend N22bn in 2018
Welfare Osun government to spend N13.7bn on water supply
Finance Osun assembly seeks external auditors for LAUTECH
Lassa Fever Osun government dispels speculations of outbreak
Aregbesola Osun government receives N6.3bn Paris Club refund
Lai Mohammed FG to launch DSO in Enugu, Osogbo February
Davido Singer is about to call you out if you are owing him!
Fuel Scarcity Osun residents decry hike in transport fare

Local

PSP operators, Visionscape, Lagos Govt resolve differences
Cleaner Lagos Initiative PSP operators, Visionscape, Lagos Govt resolve differences
Buhari says kidnap of Dapchi girls is a national disaster
Dapchi Girls Buhari says kidnap is a national disaster
State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi
2018 Budget State House to complete ongoing projects
Late prof. Festus Iyayi
Danladi Baba Kogi Govt. House driver jailed 7 years for causing Prof. Iyayi’s death