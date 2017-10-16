Nothing to worry about the fire incident in Kachikwu's house

There is no cause for alarm over the fire incident that occurred in the Asokoro residence of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu.

According to Vanguard, the Director, Press Relations in the Ministry, Idang Alibi, said there was no substantial damage.

”Yes. Yes, I can confirm it happened. There was a minor fire incident but it’s nothing to worry about.

”No life was lost, no one was injured and there was no substantial damage. Thank you,” Alibi said.

A source at the ministry, however, told NAN ”the incident was caused by a power surge. It’s not a major fire outbreak like people are saying.

”No, there were no fire truck. Like I said, it was just a power surge and everyone is OK.”

The Cable had reported that there was fire at the minister's private residence, located in Asokoro, which started from the bedroom due to a malfunction of air conditioners.