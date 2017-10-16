Home > News > Local >

Nothing to worry about the fire incident in Kachikwu's house

Kachikwu Nothing to worry about the fire incident in minister's Abuja house

The Director, Press Relations in the Petroleum Ministry, Idang Alibi, said there was no substantial damage.

  • Published:
Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of state for petroleum play

Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of state for petroleum

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There is no cause for alarm over the fire incident that occurred in the Asokoro residence of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu.

According to Vanguard, the Director, Press Relations in the Ministry, Idang Alibi, said there was no substantial damage.

”Yes. Yes, I can confirm it happened. There was a minor fire incident but it’s nothing to worry about.

”No life was lost, no one was injured and there was no substantial damage. Thank you,” Alibi said.

A source at the ministry, however, told NAN ”the incident was caused by a power surge. It’s not a major fire outbreak like people are saying.

ALSO READ: Was Kachikwu the one who leaked his own memo?

”No, there were no fire truck. Like I said, it was just a power surge and everyone is OK.

The Cable had reported that there was fire at the minister's private residence, located in Asokoro, which started from the bedroom due to a malfunction of air conditioners.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Rochas Okorocha Jacob Zuma statue in Imo state is reportedly worth N520m...bullet
2 Niger Delta Militants Group vows to cripple oil production over...bullet
3 Buhari This is what president told Southeast Governors, leadersbullet

Related Articles

Kachikwu Petroleum minister's Abuja residence catches fire
Kachikwu, Baru There is no $25b NNPC contracts anywhere – Presidency
Osinbajo VP says Peace is lifeline of every economy
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, October 13, 2017]
NNPC Crisis Osinbajo approved N640 billion oil contracts, not Buhari
Osinbajo NNPC says Vice President approved the $25bn controversial oil contracts
NNPC Scandal Buhari's anti-corruption fight is a huge joke - Fayose

Local

Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman.
Hadiza Usman NPA boss insists no going back on termination of Atiku's Intels contract
Begomovirus, Brown Streak Viruses 2 new cassava diseases might ravage Nigeria if not checked
Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai
Ijioma Ijioma Court fixes November 9 for ruling in General’s suit against Army Council
Senator Isah Hamma Misau
Misau Court orders prosecution to serve Senator before October 19