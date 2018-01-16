Home > News > Local >

Nigeria ranked second worst power supply nation in 2017

Electricity Nigeria ranked second worst power supply nation in 2017

Successive governments in Nigeria have failed to solve the country's power problem, despite billions of Naira that has been pumped into the sector.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Electrical power-line installers and repairers play

Electrical power-line installers and repairers

(Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Spectator Index has ranked Nigeria the world's second worst electricity supply Nation in 2017.

Nigeria came after Yemen, which was rated the worst electricity supply out of 137 countries in the world.

Haiti, Lebanon and Malawi, in that order, also made the top five.

The list was released via the medium's twitter handle - @spectatorindex.

See the list below:

Nigeria ranked second worst power supply nation in 2017 play

The worst electricity supply nation list

(Twitter)

 

Meanwhile, the Nigeria's Advisory Power Team report shows that the national grid capacity stands at 4, 000 Megawatts (MW).

The report said the average power sent out by the Electricity Generating Companies (GENCOs), on the 14th of January, stood at 3, 851.06mw, down by 168.58mw, recorded the previous day, adding that the peak generation averaged 4, 425mw, down by 5.5 percent.

The report said, "On January 14 2018, average power sent out was 3,851MWh/hour (down by 169MWh/h from the previous day). 1437.9MW was not generated due to unavailability of gas.

"0MW was not generated due to unavailability of line infrastructure, while 680.5MW was not generated due to high frequency resulting from the unavailability of distribution infrastructure. 290MW was not generated due to unavailability of water.

"The power sector lost an estimated N1,121,000,000 on January 14, 2018, due to insufficient gas supply, distribution infrastructure, transmission infrastructure and water reserves."

Consequently, a total of 63.1mw of energy was sent out from Omoku, Rivers State thermal power plant with a constraint of 16mw.

ALSO READ: NLC says erratic supply of electricity must be tackled

Alaoji National Independent Power Plant (NIPP) had a constraint of 240mw which affected the ability of the plant to generate commercial energy.

Energy sent out from Delta power plant on the same day was 340.76mw with a high-frequency constraint of 100 Hertz.

Jebba plant sent out 302.88mw of energy, while Shiroro had a water constraint of 290mw, along with high-frequency constraint of 95 Hz, limiting the sent out energy to 160.31mw, while Kainji dam sent out 359.49mw of power to the transmission company of Nigeria (TCN).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisisbullet
2 Buhari Presidency raises alarm over fake tweet attributed to Presidentbullet
3 Sahara Reporters Omoyele Sowore runs from his office over N100M lawsuitbullet

Related Articles

Fashola FG to involve more Nigerians in meter manufacturing - Minister
Udom Emmanuel Akwa Ibom Governor appoints new SSG
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor says no part of State will be neglected
In Enugu EEDC begins clearing of network for improved power supply
Irregular Power Supply Eko Disco apologises to Lagos residents
NSCDC Agency arrests 57 in Edo
Buhari President commissions new coaches at Kaduna train station
UNICEF 20,210 babies born in Nigeria on Jan 1, 2018
Ndubuisi Emenike Entrepreneur urges FG to stabilise power supply
In Calabar Fire destroys Marian Market in New Year tragedy

Local

The Punch newspaper
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, January 16, 2018]
A breakdown of the Fulani herdsmen crisis, anti-open grazing law, Miyetti Allah
Benue Crisis What you need to know about Fulani herdsmen, anti-open grazing law, Miyetti Allah
Ekiti bars Fayemi, aide from public office for 10 years
Fayemi Fayose ignored rule of law and can't ban me politically - Minister
Yahaya Bello
In Kogi Government appeals to doctors to end strike