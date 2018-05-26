Home > News > Local >

Rear Adm. Matthew Emuekpere, the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, said the gesture, which is their tradition among others, was  aimed at enhancing civil-military relationship.

The Eastern Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy in Calabar, on Saturday offered free medical services to over 1,000 residents of  Otu-Iyoko Efut Community in Calabar South as part of activities to mark their 62nd anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Emuekpere was represented by Rear Adm. Jatau Luka, the Chief Staff Officer of the Command.

The Nigerian Navy is celebrating her 62 anniversary and the Chief of Naval Staff has directed that all command should host such kind of event to enhance civil-military relationship.

“”For now, we are prepared to offer free medical services to more than 1,000 residents in this community and the medical team is on ground to ensure that all presented medical cases are given attention.

“”For some cases that are beyond this medical outreach, those people will be referred to our hospital for further treatment and the treatment is going to be free.

“”We have laboratory technologists to carry out tests for sugar, malaria and so on. We also have drugs to attend to all participants,” he said.

The FOC further said that the team would also render eye treatment and give out free glasses to those who needed them.

The Navy also paid a courtesy visit to the Clan Head of the Community, Mbonka Magdalene-Ededem, who lauded the kind initiative of the command.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Patience Ekaka, 68, said that the medical outreach was very timely, adding that most families do not have the financial resources to take their loved ones to the hospital.

Similarly, the Calabar Branch of Navy Officers Wives Association (NOWA) donated a deep freezer, a wheelchair and a bag of dry crayfish to the aged at the Pope John Paul II Good Samaritan Home for the Aged.

Eastern Zonal Coordinator of NOWA, Mrs Undiga Emuekpere, said that the aged were integral part of the society and they ought to be cared for.

She urged them to pray for the Armed Forces and the country so that peace will reign, promising  that they will continue to remember the home in their activities.

She expressed gratitude to the Reverend Sisters and all those involved in taking care of the aged.

Sister Jerome Ngozi, who received the items, said they were filled with joy as they were not expecting such.

“”We are very happy and grateful for your kind donation. We will continue to pray for you’’, she said. 

