Home > News > Local >

Lagos Water Corporation to clear outstanding retirees’ benefits

In Lagos Water Corporation to clear outstanding retirees’ benefits

The Managing Director of the corporation, Mr Muminu Badmus, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

  • Published:
Ambode shuts Ojota dumpsite over health concerns play

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode

(tori.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos Water Corporation says it is committed to finishing paying all benefits of its staff who retired in 2016 and 2017 latest by Dec. 31.

The Managing Director of the corporation, Mr Muminu Badmus, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

According to him, the corporation’s staff are working hard to generate enough revenue that will make it possible to offset the retirees’ outstanding benefits.

“Since March 2017, we have paid over N117.4 million as retirement benefits to those who retired from the corporation in 2015.

“The last batch of the 2015 retirees was paid in March 2018.

“Our aim is to continue with off-setting the retirement benefits for those who retired in 2016 and 2017.

“We will make sure that the outstanding two years are settled by end of December.

“We are working towards ensuring that staff will begin to get their benefits as they are leaving service,’’ Badmus said.

According to him, the corporation will intensify its revenue generation drive by ensuring that water consumers pay up current and outstanding bills.

He said that since the launch of High Impact, Short-term and Quick win Performance Enrichment Programme (PEP) in June 2017, the corporation’s revenue generation has improved.

He said that the corporation now generated over N80 million monthly.

Badmus said that with added incentives for workers, there would be improved revenue generation to offset outstanding debts.

NAN reports that the corporation has also begun aggressive metering of households to check water wastage and imbibe the culture of using water efficiently.

He said the metering system was also to ensure that consumers paid appropriately for the volume of water  being used.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Kwara State Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residentsbullet
2 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet
3 Security Challenge How Nigerian Army is taking over job of the Policebullet

Related Articles

GTBank Food and Drink Fair Get ready for the Biggest Feast out of Africa
Finance Wale Tinubu's Oando Plc moves into $10million 'The Wings' as new headquarters
LeGrande Engineering You'll never have to worry about rent in your life after this
In Lagos Government completes 2 million-gallon-per-day water project in Badagry
SMW Lagos Segun Agbaje, MD/CEO GTBank, to speak on ‘Making sense of a world in motion’
Pulse Opinion Why DANA bush landing should worry us all
Jesse Pipeline Explosion In 1998, Nigeria's worst fire outbreak killed 1098 people in Delta State
Fuel Scarcity Real reason why queues won't disappear soon
Lagos Live 5 alternative things to do in Lagos
National Theatre Workers protest sale of arena

Local

Maikanti Baru
NNPC Oil corporation signs contracts for 614km gas pipeline project
Maikanti Baru
Maikanti Baru NNPC will grow LPG market – GMD
UNICEF procures 2.5bn doses of vaccines for children in 100 countries
Polio FCTA targets 800,000 children for immunisation
JP Morgan admits transferring Nigeria's oil money to ex minister in Malabu deal
Malabu Deal JP Morgan admits transferring Nigeria's oil money to ex minister