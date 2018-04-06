Lagos Water Corporation to clear outstanding retirees’ benefits

news

The Lagos Water Corporation says it is committed to finishing paying all benefits of its staff who retired in 2016 and 2017 latest by Dec. 31.

The Managing Director of the corporation, Mr Muminu Badmus, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

According to him, the corporation’s staff are working hard to generate enough revenue that will make it possible to offset the retirees’ outstanding benefits.

“Since March 2017, we have paid over N117.4 million as retirement benefits to those who retired from the corporation in 2015.

“The last batch of the 2015 retirees was paid in March 2018.

“Our aim is to continue with off-setting the retirement benefits for those who retired in 2016 and 2017.

“We will make sure that the outstanding two years are settled by end of December.

“We are working towards ensuring that staff will begin to get their benefits as they are leaving service,’’ Badmus said.

According to him, the corporation will intensify its revenue generation drive by ensuring that water consumers pay up current and outstanding bills.

He said that since the launch of High Impact, Short-term and Quick win Performance Enrichment Programme (PEP) in June 2017, the corporation’s revenue generation has improved.

He said that the corporation now generated over N80 million monthly.

Badmus said that with added incentives for workers, there would be improved revenue generation to offset outstanding debts.

NAN reports that the corporation has also begun aggressive metering of households to check water wastage and imbibe the culture of using water efficiently.

He said the metering system was also to ensure that consumers paid appropriately for the volume of water being used.