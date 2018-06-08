news

Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed will commence commissioning of projects across the state within the next few weeks.

Governor Ahmed disclosed this on Thursday while speaking with newsmen shortly after inspecting ongoing projects within Ilorin metropolis.

According to the governor, number of road projects are at completion levels in Kwara North and Kwara South senatorial districts and will be commissioned and put to use for the benefit of the citizenry.

The projects, according to the governor include Maigida-Arobadi road in Moro Local government area, Lafiagi township road in Edu local government area, Ipetu-Rore-Aranorin road in Irepodun local government, Share-Oke-Ode road in Ifelodun local government, Anilelerin road in Offa local government and Erin-Ile - Ilemona road in Oyun local government area.

The roads inspected were Garin Alimi Spilt Diamond Underpass, Kulende-Zango-UITH-Oke-Ose road and Coca Cola bridge, Ilorin.