According to reports, the statue was cost the Imo state government N520m to erect.
Zuma had earlier been conferred with a title of Ochiagha Imo (The head of Imo warriors), by Eze Imo, His Royal Highness Samuel Ohiri.
The Imo state government also named a road after the South-African President – Jacob Zuma road.
Meanwhile, some Nigerians have accused the Governor of Imo state of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians, noting that Nigerians are being killed in South-Africa.
Governor Rochas Okorocha and President Jacob Zuma also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will provide free education for poor children in Africa.