The Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Saturday, October 14, 2017, unveiled a statue that was made in honour of the South African President, Jacob Zuma, in Owerri, Imo state.

According to reports, the statue was cost the Imo state government N520m to erect.

Zuma had earlier been conferred with a title of Ochiagha Imo (The head of Imo warriors), by Eze Imo, His Royal Highness Samuel Ohiri.

The Imo state government also named a road after the South-African President – Jacob Zuma road.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have accused the Governor of Imo state of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians, noting that Nigerians are being killed in South-Africa.

Governor Rochas Okorocha and President Jacob Zuma also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will provide free education for poor children in Africa.