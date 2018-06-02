In PDP we used to kill people – Orji Kalu

Home > News > Local >

Former Governor of Abia state, Orji Kalu’s comment on how people used to be killed during party congresses in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has gone viral.

The former Governor made the comment while speaking to newsmen on the reports of clashes during the recently held All Progressives Congress (APC) state congresses across the country.

According to The Cable News, Kalu said “In all democracy, there’s always a quarrel, and the quarrel will prevail, we will settle it amicable as a family.

“Everybody will come back to the party, and the party will have its honour, there’s no problem.

“In the PDP, we used to kill people when they are doing this thing (congress) which is not good.

ALSO READ: APC accuses Gov Rochas Okorocha of anti-party activities

“We are very happy the (APC) congresses came very well in south-east and went very well. We can only fight anybody in south-east who is not supporting our president.”

Orji Kalu, who recently defected to the APC, is the Chairman, Advisory Board for the National Movement for Re-election of President Buhari.

