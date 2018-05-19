Thugs injure 50 in Ondo APC congress

news

Over 50 persons have been injured during a factional congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) congress in Ondo.

According to Vanguard, thugs invaded the venue of the congress and maimed people using cutlasses.

The injured people include party members, journalists and innocent bystanders.

The APC state congress committee chairman, Matthew Omegara had assured the party members of free and fair congress.

According to him, “APC is founded on true democracy, so we are providing a level playing field for all contestants.”

Adetimehin emerges Ondo APC chairman

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ade Adetimehin has emerged as the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State.

The congress which held today, Saturday, May 19, 2018 saw 36 people emerge as members of the newly constituted APC state executives.