Home > News > Politics >

Thugs injure 50 in Ondo APC congress

In Ondo Over 50 injured as thugs storm APC congress

The APC state congress committee chairman, Matthew Omegara had assured the party members of free and fair congress.

  • Published:
Over 50 injured as thugs storm Ondo APC congress play

Over 50 injured as thugs storm Ondo APC congress

(Vanguard)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Over 50 persons have been injured during a factional congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) congress in Ondo.

According to Vanguard, thugs invaded the venue of the congress and maimed people using cutlasses.

The injured people include party members, journalists and innocent bystanders.

Over 50 injured as thugs storm Ondo APC congress play

Over 50 injured as thugs storm Ondo APC congress

(Vanguard)

 

The APC state congress committee chairman, Matthew Omegara had assured the party members of free and fair congress.

ALSO READ: Chaos in APC over chairmanship position

According to him, “APC is founded on true democracy, so we are providing a level playing field for all contestants.”

Over 50 injured as thugs storm Ondo APC congress play

Over 50 injured as thugs storm Ondo APC congress

(Vanguard)

 

Adetimehin emerges Ondo APC chairman

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ade Adetimehin has emerged as  the Chairman of  the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State.

The congress which held today, Saturday, May 19, 2018 saw 36 people emerge as members of the newly constituted APC state executives.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Otedola Billionaire businessman denies governorship rumoursbullet
2 Buhari APC will be disgraced in Ekiti, Fayose tells Presidentbullet
3 Segun Adeniyi Ya’Adua’s aide says Buhari has no contender in 2019bullet

Related Articles

In Ondo APC state congress committee assures of free, fair congress
APC Ruling party fixes May 14 for national convention
APC Party constitutes National Convention Committee
Pulse Opinion Ali Modu Sheriff’s return to APC proves that politicians are shameless
Ward Congresses Okorocha, Yari meet President Buhari in Daura, update him on outcome
In Ondo Adetimehin emerges APC chairman

Politics

Imo APC congress holds in secret
APC State Congress Gombe returns Executives through affirmation
Serving Commissioner emerges APC Chairman in Zamfara
In Zamfara State Serving Commissioner emerges APC Chairman
Oyo Gov says he washed dead bodies for 8 years
In Oyo State Again, parallel APC congresses as crisis deepens
The chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Kogi state, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo
In Kogi State APC gets two executives from parallel congresses