Fayose bans APC chieftain, Orji Kalu from entering Ekiti state

Kalu, who recently moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC), is on a tour of Sout-West state to advocate for peace.

  • Published:
The Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose has banned former Governor of Abia state, Orji Kalu, from coming to Ekiti state.

Kalu, who moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC), is on a tour of Sout-West state to advocate for peace.

The former Governor is also the Chairman, Advisory Board for the National Movement for Re-election of President Buhari.

According to reports, the group’s focus is to gather support for Buhari’s 2019 ambition.

Kalu has sold his conscience

Governor Fayose, in a statement issued by his aide on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said that Kalu has sold his conscience.

He also said that the former Governor is trying to sell Buhari, who he described as an already rejected product.

Fayose said “If he has sold his own conscience to the agenda of selling an already rejected product to Nigerians, we in Ekiti State have not, and we are telling him categorically that such advocacy is not welcome in our State.

“He should rather take his peace and unity advocacy to his own State, where he is already rejected and other States where Nigerians are being killed on daily basis by armed bandits.

“It is also ridiculous that instead of joining Nigerians to tell the President the truth about the state of affairs in the country, Kalu is castigating Nigerians that have summoned courage to speak out against the President through letters and public comments.”

“It is an insult on the collective sensibilities of Ekiti people, whose only benefit from the government of President Buhari is hardship occasioned by the government’s cluelessness for anyone to hide under advocacy for peace to canvass support for the President.

“There is no threat to peace and unity of Nigeria from Ekiti State for anyone, including Orji Kalu to address. Therefore, he should not expect to be welcomed to any palace in Ekiti State,” the Governor added.

Kalu slams OBJ for criticising Buhari

Orji Kalu recently condemned ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo for asking President Buhari not to run for re-election in 2019.

The former Governor also said that OBJ lacks the moral to fault Buhari because the incumbent is a better president.

Obasanjo had earlier criticised President Buhari's two-years administration saying his handling of the economy was poor and advising him not to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Kalu is currently in court over allegations of corruption and his case has been stalled severally for one reason or the other.

