Home > News > Local >

IGP Idris says Nigeria is well secure, urges Nigerians to pray

Ibrahim Idris IGP says Nigeria is "well secure", urges Nigerians to pray

The IGP said his officers are committed to keeping Nigerians safe.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
IGP Idris says Nigeria is well secure, urges Nigerians to pray play

IGP Ibrahim Idris

(Channels)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Despite the spate of killings in the first few days of the new year, Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said the country is well secure after holding crisis talks with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, January 5, 2018.

The Police chief said that regardless of the troubling killings that have taken place in three different states in 2018, what the country needs is prayer for citizens to live in peace.

Since the early hours of January 1, violent killings have been recorded in Kaduna State, Rivers State, and Benue State with dozens of people dead and several more injured.

While speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting at the Presidential Villa, he said Nigerians should learn to live with one another.

"I think Nigeria is well secure. I have to be frank. I think what we should be praying for is for Nigerians to learn to live in peace with each other, I think is very important," he said.

 IGP Idris further said the president encouraged him to tighten the country's security.

He said, "Every time we meet with the President, he gives a charge. He said that we should go and take care and ensure that we tighten our security.

"Definitely we are doing all we can to see we maintain law and order in all parts of the country. There are so many measures.

"For instance, in Benue we are going to deploy more units to support the efforts the police is making in the state to ensure we have adequate protection to the men and communities and members.

"Of course we are assuring the people that this will not repeat itself. I cannot say Nigeria is under-policed. We cannot be overwhelmed."

The attacks

The paramount chief of Numana Chiefdom in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Gambo Makama, and his pregnant wife were killed by suspected herdsmen in the early hours of Monday, January 1.

The Etum Numana had been in his hometown of Arak to celebrate the New Year when gunmen reportedly broke into his home around 12:05 am and shot him, his pregnant wife and a third person identified as his son.

At least 15 people were killed by unknown gunmen in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State also on Monday, January 1.

The gunmen attacked the community while residents were celebrating during the early hours of the new year.

In attacks allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen in Guma Local Government Area and Logo LGA of Benue between Sunday, December 31, 2017, and Tuesday, January 2, 2018, 50 people were reportedly killed.

On Wednesday, January 3, the Benue State Police Command announced that it had arrested eight suspects in connection to the attacks.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Fuel Scarcity Marketers agree to sell petrol at 145 per litre, beg for...bullet
2 National Blackout Here’s why you had to use the candle last nightbullet
3 Fuel Scarcity We can no longer sell at N145 per litre - oil marketersbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Nigerians know only one side of Buhari, and it's not human enough
Bishop Kukah Relatives await kidnappers phone call after bishop brother's abduction
In Kaduna Gunmen abduct monarch - Bishop Kukah's younger brother
Buhari President condemns 'unacceptable' New Year killings in Rivers, Kaduna
In Kaduna Traditional ruler, pregnant wife killed in New Year's Day attack
Mohammad Sa’ad Abubakar III I will never call on Fulanis to kill anybody - Sultan of Sokoto
In Abia Police commissioner advises herdsmen, communities not to take law into their hands

Local

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai
Tukur Buratai Group commends COAS over Army/Innoson partnership
The Working Dead: FG begins replacement of dead appointees
The Working Dead FG begins replacement of dead appointees
Governor of Abia state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu
Okezie Ikpeazu Governor gives condition for re-election in 2019
 The Adamawa state governor- Mohammed Jibrilla
Mohammed Bindow Gov seeks financial support to families of fallen heroes