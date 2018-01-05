IGP Idris says Nigeria is well secure, urges Nigerians to pray

news

Despite the spate of killings in the first few days of the new year, Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said the country is well secure after holding crisis talks with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, January 5, 2018.

The Police chief said that regardless of the troubling killings that have taken place in three different states in 2018, what the country needs is prayer for citizens to live in peace.

Since the early hours of January 1, violent killings have been recorded in Kaduna State, Rivers State, and Benue State with dozens of people dead and several more injured.

While speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting at the Presidential Villa, he said Nigerians should learn to live with one another.

"I think Nigeria is well secure. I have to be frank. I think what we should be praying for is for Nigerians to learn to live in peace with each other, I think is very important," he said.

IGP Idris further said the president encouraged him to tighten the country's security.

He said, "Every time we meet with the President, he gives a charge. He said that we should go and take care and ensure that we tighten our security.

"Definitely we are doing all we can to see we maintain law and order in all parts of the country. There are so many measures.

"For instance, in Benue we are going to deploy more units to support the efforts the police is making in the state to ensure we have adequate protection to the men and communities and members.

"Of course we are assuring the people that this will not repeat itself. I cannot say Nigeria is under-policed. We cannot be overwhelmed."

The attacks

The paramount chief of Numana Chiefdom in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Gambo Makama, and his pregnant wife were killed by suspected herdsmen in the early hours of Monday, January 1.

The Etum Numana had been in his hometown of Arak to celebrate the New Year when gunmen reportedly broke into his home around 12:05 am and shot him, his pregnant wife and a third person identified as his son.

At least 15 people were killed by unknown gunmen in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State also on Monday, January 1.

The gunmen attacked the community while residents were celebrating during the early hours of the new year .

In attacks allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen in Guma Local Government Area and Logo LGA of Benue between Sunday, December 31, 2017, and Tuesday, January 2, 2018, 50 people were reportedly killed .