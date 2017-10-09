A group, the Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Integrity and Justice (CCSGIJ) called for the resignation of the inspector general of Police, Ibrahim Idris over alleged corruption.

The group accused the IGP of illegally acquiring thirty police operational vehicles.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Sunday, October 8, 2017, convener of the group, Shehu Adamu said the vehicles include a Lexus Jeep, Honda Accord, Toyota Matix, Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen Golf amongst others.

The group said the Police boss had sold the thirty cars to “fictitious claimants” adding that the addresses of buyers were either incomplete or non-existent.

“The records would show that one of the most alarming allegations against Mr. Idris relate to the unlawful sale of about thirty government vehicles which are known to have been released to fictitious claimants,” he said.

“According to our private investigation, the unlawfully sold vehicles include a Honda Accord, registration number BP 529 KMC, sold to Ahmed Sani Mohammed of Kano state, a Honda Civic, registration number BH 742 NSR, to Ibrahim Jamilu of Kano State, a Toyota Sienna, registration number RBC 501 AM, to Hajiya Safiya Danlami of Kano State, a Nissan Murano, registration number NSR 389 XV, to Datti Abubakar of Kano state, an unregistered Honda Civic to Garba Shehu of Kano state and an unregistered Toyota Matrix to Friday Kassimu also of Kano state. Other vehicles disposed of in shady circumstances include an unregistered Mercedes-Benz, a Volkswagen Golf 111, and a Toyota Lexus Jeep.

“It has been uncovered that the addresses associated with the so-called buyers of the vehicles are incomplete — often without street numbers or telephone contacts, making it impossible to authenticate the identity of the buyers. This points to the fact that Mr. Idris must have acquired most, if not all, those vehicles for himself. After all, Idris is notorious for selling of public property for private profit, as he played a key role in the unlawful sale of police property in Kano State outposts for personal gain during the height of the Boko Haram insurgency.

“In a similar vein, Idris has continually proved himself to lack operational expertise and courage to lead the Nigeria Police Force. Little wonder that as the then Commissioner of Police in Kano, he locked himself inside a toilet for hours at the Kano state police command headquarters during a raid in 2012 by Boko Haram insurgents. It was his hiding that allowed Boko Haram fighters to move through Kano unimpeded, killing men, women and children as well as police officers,” Adamu added.

The group frowned at the clampdown on the headquarters of the Peace Corps of Nigeria on the orders of the IGP.

“It was uncovered that IGP Idris in a secret meeting held immediately after both chambers of the national assembly passed the harmonised bill and prior to the unlawful invasion of the Peace Corps of Nigeria office spoke in Hausa language boasting that he would use the last drop of his blood to stop the agency from functioning. We shall make copies of the audio recording to the press.

“In view of the foregoing atrocities committed by [the] IGP, Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, should advise President Muhammadu Buhari to remove IGP Idris from office within five working days,” he added.

These allegations comes few days after Senator Isah Misau accused the Police boss of engaging in sexual relationships with female cops.