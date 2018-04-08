Home > News > Local >

I-G deploys 3 mobile force units to Kwara, Taraba

Offa Robbery Attack I-G deploys 3 mobile force units to Kwara, Taraba

The Force spokesman, ACP Jimoh Moshood, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said anti-robbery equipment and 10 crew members were also deployed to the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris. play

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

(Press)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Inspector-General of Police( (I-G), Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the deployment of three units of Police Mobile Force ( PMF), high powered police investigation team and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to Kwara.

The Force spokesman, ACP Jimoh Moshood, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said anti-robbery equipment and 10 crew members were also deployed to the state.

Moshood said three additional PMF units were also deployed to Taraba to prevent further attacks in Donga and Bali Local Government Areas by gunmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that armed robbers attacked five commercial banks in Offa, Kwara on April 5,  during which 17 persons, including policemen and a pregnant woman died.

He said that the units which had arrived kwara would cover Offa and its environs as well as other vulnerable points in the state.

The spokesman added that the police teams would carry out intelligence gathering and raids on identified criminal and other flash points in the states.

He said that the team deployed to Kwara, working in synergy with the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department in the state had arrested eight suspects connected with the bank robbery.

The force spokesman said the unit deployed to Taraba would cover Donga, Bali, Lau, Gassol, Karim Lamido Local Government Areas and other flash points in the state.

Moshood said that the team had also arrested 12 suspects directly responsible for the recent killings in Donga and Bali Local Government Areas.

He said that items recovered from the suspects were: seven AK 47 rifles, four locally made revolver pistols and 30 rounds of AK 47 ammunition.

Others were seven operational vehicles used by the armed robbers and assailants in the two incidents.

Moshood called on the residents of the states to be calm, support the police and promptly report suspicious acts or persons to the nearest police detachment or station for prompt action. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Attack Police arrest 7 suspectsbullet
2 In Kwara State Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residentsbullet
3 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet

Related Articles

Offa Robbery Attack Saraki commiserates with IG of Police, Idris
Austin Iwar Mop-Up: Police recover 84 arms, ammunition in Kaduna
Ibrahim Idris I-G orders investigation into contribution for “lost Police Bajaj boxer motorcycle“
Buhari Arewa Pastors to hand over President's critics to security agencies
Ibrahim Idris IGP reinstates Janga as Kogi police commissioner
Harkar tsaro Shugaba Buhari ya amince a siyo makamai da $1bn
Divided We Fall Family clash over building repair has tenants on Lagos Island blowing kiss to death [Video]
In Abia State IG directive: Police recover 1,000 arms
Buhari President approves release of $1bn to buy military equipment
Buhari President cancels FEC meeting to meet service chiefs

Local

Zamfara Killings NEMA donates relief materials to deceased families
Orji Kalu arrives Ekiti, describes Fayose as his boy
Orji Kalu Ex-Governor arrives Ekiti, describes Fayose as his boy
President leaves for UK Monday, holds talks with PM Theresa May
Buhari President leaves for UK Monday, holds talks with PM Theresa May
Army uncovers suspected killer herdsmen base, arrests native doctor
In Kwara Union urges FG to enhance security, surveillance