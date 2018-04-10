House adjourns plenary to mourn Jibril

news

The House of Representatives on Tuesday adjourned plenary to mourn the death of a member, late Buba Jibril.

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara, while announcing the death of the lawmaker said “in our tradition, we shall adjourn today and have a valedictory session for him tomorrow (Wednesday).

Jibril died on March 30, 2018 after a brief illness.

He was in his third term in the House and until his demise, was Deputy Majority Leader of the House.

The deceased was a strong member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and represented Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency of Kogi state. He was also speaker of the state’s House of Assembly.

He lived a simple life and was respected among his colleagues.