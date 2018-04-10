Home > News > Local >

House adjourns plenary to mourn Jibril

Buba Jibril House adjourns plenary to mourn late lawmaker

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara, while announcing the death of the lawmaker said “in our tradition, we shall adjourn today and have a valedictory session for him tomorrow (Wednesday).

  • Published:
Reps Deputy Majority Leader, Buba Jibril, is dead play

Buba Jibril

(Daily Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The House of Representatives on Tuesday adjourned plenary to mourn the death of a member, late Buba Jibril.

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara, while announcing the death of the lawmaker said “in our tradition, we shall adjourn today and have a valedictory session for him tomorrow (Wednesday).

Jibril died on March 30, 2018 after a brief illness.

He was in his third term in the House and until his demise, was Deputy Majority Leader of the House.

The deceased was a strong member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and represented Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency of Kogi state. He was also speaker of the state’s House of Assembly.

He lived a simple life and was respected among his colleagues.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Orji Kalu Ex-Governor arrives Ekiti, describes Fayose as his boybullet
2 Offa Robbery Attack Police arrest 7 suspectsbullet
3 Pulse Opinion There's something Buhari isn't telling us about his...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion There's proof Dino Melaye might be an invisible god...sort of
Dino Melaye How vigilante saved Kogi Senator from SARS arrest in Lokoja
Politics 5 Nigerian lawmakers have died within 4 months in 2018
Dino Melaye APC may soon die, Senator declares
Buba Jibril Reps Deputy Majority Leader is buried in Lokoja
Buba Jibril Reps Deputy Majority Leader is dead
NGO Regulation Bill Here's why Nigerians are up in arms against legislation
Budget Padding Scandal ‘Jibrin has an issue with his head,’ Ogor says
NGO Regulation Bill NGOs fund terrorists, insurgents - Umar Jibril
In Kogi APC members insist on Audu/Faleke ticket

Local

IPOB says Buhari's re-election bid a "welcome development"
Buhari IPOB says President's re-election bid a "welcome development"
Education Minister: Malam Adamu Adamu
Malam Adamu Adamu FG pledges to complete National Library in Abuja
Garba Shehu says Buhari didn't go to London to see his doctor
Buhari Garba Shehu says president didn't go to London to see his doctor
Boko Haram still stages deadly attacks on military and civilian targets despite Buhari's insistence that the group is 'technically' defeated
In Borno Nigeria, Niger air forces launch coordinated air strikes on Boko Haram terrorists