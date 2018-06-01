Home > News > Local >

Health Minister has no right to stop salaries of JOHESU members – NLC

Wabba said this while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after the union suspended its six weeks nationwide strike on Thursday in Abuja.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Ayuba Wabba, NLC Chairman play

Ayuba Wabba, NLC Chairman

(Punch)
Dr Ayuba Wabba, President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has no right to deny the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) members of their salaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister had earlier threatened not to pay the salaries of JOHESU members for the number of days they went on strike while some were not paid the April salary.

NAN also recalls that some members of the union were short paid while some were not paid at all in April.

Wabba said: “The minister has no final say on whether the workers will not be paid for the number of days the strike was on President Muhammadu Buhari has the final authority in this regard,”

The NLC President, who decried the negative impact of the six weeks strike on the poor masses, however, attributed it to the inability of the minister to resolve it.

According to him, the minister rather than acting as minister of the health sector generally acted as the minister of doctors.

The minister has not handled this issue very well. If he had handled this issue very well, we would not have been in this quagmire.

“He is not the minister of only one profession, he is the minister of health of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We must make this point very clear, that is why myself and the Trade Union Congress leader are here because we want this issue to be resolved.

“The minister must see himself as the minister of health,” he stressed.

Wabba, however, expressed optimism that the intervention of the President of the Senate and other respected Nigerians will bring a lasting solution to the crisis.

“I am aware that all our workers are in high spirit, they will be able to conform to all these issues if they are given fairness and justice.

“There have been interventions from the highest level.

“I had to leave Geneva because of this clarion call and clearly speaking also, now that the platform for this negotiation is going to be created by the National Industrial Court and believe it is going to be unbiased.

“We also hope that there is going to be fairness and justice at the long run, ” he noted. 

