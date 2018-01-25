Hajj Commission defends its 2018 budget of N1.5bn

news

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), on Wednesday appeared before the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter Govermental Affairs to defend its 2018 annual budget.

The Chief Information officer of NAHCON, Malam Adamu Abdullahi made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Abdullahi explained that the budget estimate of ₦1.559.818.216 billion was made up of both recurrent and18 fiscal year.

He said that the Executive Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad, while defending the budget, said the capital expenditure for the 20expenditure would take care of the salaries of staff as well as renovation and furnishing of the Commission’s newly acquired Corporate Headquarters.

The NAHCON boss disclosed that the bulk of the fund for the purchase of the property was sourced through the internally generated revenue derived from service charge levied by the commission on service providers rather than the pilgrims.

Responding, member of the committee, Sen. Joshua Ladani, representing, Gombe South Senatorial District, commended the commission for its foresight and ingenuity in the acquisition of the Metro Plaza edifice.

Ladani said that the feat was not only good but a testimonial of the commission’s commitment to achieving the the Federal Government objective of self – reliance for the Ministries, Department and Parastatals (MDAs).