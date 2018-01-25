Home > News > Local >

Hajj Commission defends its 2018 budget of N1.5bn

NAHCON Hajj Commission defends its 2018 budget of N1.5bn

The Chief Information officer of NAHCON, Malam Adamu Abdullahi made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
National Hajj Commission of Nigeria play

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria

(NAHCON)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), on Wednesday appeared before the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter Govermental Affairs to defend its 2018 annual budget.

The Chief Information officer of NAHCON, Malam Adamu Abdullahi made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Abdullahi explained that the budget estimate of ₦1.559.818.216 billion was made up of both recurrent and18 fiscal year.

He said that the Executive Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad, while defending the budget, said the  capital expenditure for the 20expenditure would take care of the salaries of staff as well as renovation and furnishing of the Commission’s newly acquired Corporate Headquarters.

The NAHCON boss disclosed that the bulk of the fund for the purchase of the property was sourced through the internally generated revenue derived from service charge levied by the commission on service providers rather than the pilgrims.

Responding, member of the committee, Sen. Joshua Ladani, representing, Gombe South Senatorial District, commended the commission for its foresight and ingenuity in the acquisition of the Metro Plaza edifice.

Ladani said that the feat was not only good but a testimonial of the commission’s commitment to achieving the the Federal Government objective of self – reliance for the Ministries, Department and Parastatals (MDAs). 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Oby Ezekwesili How Police arrested 'Bring Back Our Girls' convener, 15...bullet
2 Patience Jonathan EFCC arrests ex-First Lady's sister at airport over...bullet
3 In Delta Herdsmen allegedly rape woman, attack 3 menbullet

Related Articles

Musbau Okoya Lagos Muslim Pilgrims Board sets March 31 deadline for Hajj payments
Hajj Medview Airline urges NAHCON to allocate more pilgrims to Nigerian carriers
Salman Saudis welcome the world: 'We're not just oil traders'
Buhari President receives update on 2017 Hajj, NCC activities
Abdullahi Muktar Senate threatens to issue warrant of arrest on NAHCON boss
In Saudi Arabia Bauchi female pilgrim unable to return home over missing passport
Hajj Nigeria makes top 10 list of countries with highest number of pilgrims in 2017
Hajj 2017 NAHCON records 5 death, 1 birth
Kwara LG Polls Electoral commission postpones election for 2 weeks

Local

A petrol tanker on fire following a suicide attack in Nigeria's Maiduguri on March 3, 2017
In llorin 2 killed, 3 injured in petrol tanker accident
Nigerian police
Ahmed Ilyasu Police arrest parents in Ogun for chaining child for 2 months
Reps alter INEC time table, presidential poll to now come last
House of Representatives Committees move for Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in fish production
Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari takes shots at President Buhari again
Aisha Buhari President’s wife inaugurates drug rehabilitation centre in Kogi