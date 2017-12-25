Home > News > Local >

Governor Tambuwal appoints Perm Sec, 4 DGs

Tambuwal Sokoto Governor appoints Perm Sec, 4 DGs

The governor made the five appointments on Friday, December 22.

Governor Tambuwal appoints Perm Sec, 4 DGs play

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal

(The Nation)
Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has approved the appointment of Hassan Maccido as a Permanent Secretary in the Sokoto State civil service.

Maccido is a graduate of the University of Sokoto with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, and also holds a post graduate diploma in Journalism.

He joined the state's service as Information Officer in September 1989 under the Ministry of Information and rose through the ranks to become Assistant Director in 2005.

In consideration of his dedication and selfless service to the State, Hassan was appointed Director-General in December, 2007.

He has served in many Government establishments which includes State Teachers' Service Board, State Emergency Agency and now State Scholarship Board.

Governor Tambuwal also approved the appointment of Umaru Ahmed, Ahmed Ibrahim, Muhammed Mailato, and Muslim Adamu as Directors-General in the state civil service.

