Gov. Masari condoles President Buhari over death of 2 family members

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Sunday described the death of two family members of President Muhammadu Buhari, Hajiya Aisha Mamman and Hajiya Halima Dauda, as “shocking and tragic.’’

The governor, who made the remark when he paid a condolence visit to the bereaved family at Daura, prayed for the repose of their soul.

Masari called on the family, especially the children of the deceased to remain prayerful and regard the demise of their mothers as an act of God.

He said death was inevitable end of every mortal hence the need to fear God and remained committed to His course.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor visited the bereaved family in company of the Secretary to the Sate Government (SSG), Dr Mustapha Inuwa, Commissioners and other top government officials.

Hajiya Halima Dauda, 56, who died on Saturday, was the President’s niece and younger sister to his close associate and nephew, Mamman Daura, while Hajiya Aisha Mamman, passed on Friday.

Late Hajiya Aisha was the wife of the President’s elder brother, Alhaji Mamman.

