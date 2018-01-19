Home > News > Local >

Gombe lawmaker says God created herdsmen to value cows over humans

Gombe lawmaker says God created herdsmen to value cows over human lives

The lawmaker rebuked Nigerians for being too impatient to have conversations about issues.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gombe lawmaker says God created herdsmen to value cows over human lives play

Honourable Aishatu Dukku

(Daily Trust)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Aishatu Dukku, believes that the reason for the ongoing farmers/herders clashes in the country is because God created herdsmen to value cows over human lives.

The representative of Dakku, Nafada constituency in Gombe state, made the comments during plenary session on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, when the lower legislative chamber was discussing the recent killings allegedly orchestrated by herdsmen in Benue and Taraba.

The lawmaker rebuked Nigerians for being too impatient to have conversations about issues and said the fact that herders value cows over human lives is not their fault.

She said, "I don't know why Nigerians have become so edgy now. Maybe because of the food we eat; we eat so much of maggi. We have become so impatient that we don't want to listen to each other. We don't want to proffer solutions that will be workable to our country.

"Mr. Speaker, I sit here and my colleague is saying the herdsman values his cows more than the lives he is killing, but it's not true. You can't sit down here and just make conclusions.

"Yes, the herdsman values even the life of the cow more than his own life. That is how God has created him."

In response, lawmaker representing Ado/Obadigbo/Opkokwu in Benue State, Honourable Hassan Saleh, fired back at Honourable Dukku's statement.

"No cow, not even 10 billion cows, has enough value like a human being. So when you say God has created them (herdsmen) in such a manner that they value their cows more than human beings, I find that very insulting and demeaning," he replied.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pius Anyim How ex-SGF allegedly got N575m from Dasukibullet
2 Benue Attacks 6 dead as Fulani herdsmen attack againbullet
3 Gombe lawmaker says God created herdsmen to value cows over human livesbullet

Related Articles

Cattle Colonies 6 things to know about Buhari's plan to solve herdsmen crisis
Benue Attacks 6 dead as Fulani herdsmen attack again
In Maiduguri 12 killed, 48 wounded in suicide bomb attack
Fayose Governor convenes peace meeting over farmers/herdsmen clash ‎
SERAP Group seeks establishment of trust fund for victims of herdsmen attacks
Ben Muray-Bruce Senator says Saraki should replace Buhari as President
In Plateau 1 killed, Fulani herdsman beaten to coma in clash
Benue Attacks Saraki leads senators to Aso Rock

Local

F4A initiative feeds thousands of children in Makoko
F4A Initiative 2017 Non-profit group feeds thousands of children in Makoko
5 things Aishat Dukku said about maggi, herdsmen and Nigerians
Aishatu Dukku 5 things lawmaker said about maggi, killer herdsmen and Nigerians
DPR to sanction 4 filling stations in Zamfara state
Fuel Scarcity DPR seals up five filling stations in Sango-Ota
Gen. Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari President to visit Nasarawa State on Feb. 6