Full list of 28 judges appointed by Buhari

Here's the full list of 28 judges Buhari just appointed.
The judicial officers were appointed on the back of recommendation by the National Judicial Council.
1. Hon. (Mr) Justice P. A. Mahmud
2. Hon. (Mr) Justice F. O. Ojo
3. Hon. (Mr) Justice I. A. Andenyangsto
4. Hon. (Mr) Justice G. O. Kolawole
5. Hon. (Mr) Justice B. B. Aliyu
6. Hon. (Mr) Justice Ebiowei Tobi
7. Hon. (Mr) Justice J. G. Abundaga
8. Hon. (Mr) Justice A. S. Umar
9. Hon. (Mr) Justice A. M. Talba
10. Hon. (Mr) Justice A. M. Bayero
11. Hon. (Mr) Justice A. M. Lamido
12. Hon. (Mr) Justice M. B. Idris
1. Sunday Bassey Onu
2. Mrs. Adefunmilola Adekemi Demi-Ajayi
3. Hon. (Mr) Justice Peter O. Lifu
4. Obiora Atuegwu Egwuata
5. Sa’adatu Ibrahim Mark (Mrs)
6. Mobolaji Olubukola Olajuwon
7. Aminu Bappa Aliyu
8. Tijjani Garba Ringim
9. Nkeonye Evelyn Maha
1. Binta Mohammed
2. Modupe Osho-Adebiyi
3. Gaba Venchak Simon
4. Babangida Hassan
5. Akobi Iyabeni Anna
6. Samirah Umar Bature
7. Asmau Akanbi Yusuf
Premium Times reports that the Justices of the Court of Appeal will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council, Walter Onnoghen, on June 22 by 10.00 am.
Those appointed for the Federal High Court will be sworn-in on June 25 at 2.00 pm, and judges appointed for the High Court of the FCT will be sworn-in on June 26 by 2.00 p.m. at the Main Hall of the Court Room of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.