Full list of 28 judges appointed by Buhari

  • Published:
Full list of 28 judges appointed by Buhari play

President Buhari and acting CJN Onnoghen

(Presidency)
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of 28 Judicial Officers for the Court of Appeal, Federal High Court and the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

The judicial officers were appointed on the back of recommendation by the National Judicial Council.

 

Justices of Court of Appeal

1. Hon. (Mr) Justice P. A. Mahmud

2. Hon. (Mr) Justice F. O. Ojo

3. Hon. (Mr) Justice I. A. Andenyangsto

4. Hon. (Mr) Justice G. O. Kolawole

5. Hon. (Mr) Justice B. B. Aliyu

6. Hon. (Mr) Justice Ebiowei Tobi

7. Hon. (Mr) Justice J. G. Abundaga

8. Hon. (Mr) Justice A. S. Umar

9. Hon. (Mr) Justice A. M. Talba

10. Hon. (Mr) Justice A. M. Bayero

11. Hon. (Mr) Justice A. M. Lamido

12. Hon. (Mr) Justice M. B. Idris

 

Judges for the Federal High Court

1. Sunday Bassey Onu

2. Mrs. Adefunmilola Adekemi Demi-Ajayi

3. Hon. (Mr) Justice Peter O. Lifu

4. Obiora Atuegwu Egwuata

5. Sa’adatu Ibrahim Mark (Mrs)

6. Mobolaji Olubukola Olajuwon

7. Aminu Bappa Aliyu

8. Tijjani Garba Ringim

9. Nkeonye Evelyn Maha

 

Judges for the FCT High Court

1. Binta Mohammed

2. Modupe Osho-Adebiyi

3. Gaba Venchak Simon

4. Babangida Hassan

5. Akobi Iyabeni Anna

6. Samirah Umar Bature

7. Asmau Akanbi Yusuf

 

Premium Times reports that the Justices of the Court of Appeal will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council, Walter Onnoghen, on June 22 by 10.00 am.

Those appointed for the Federal High Court will be sworn-in on June 25 at 2.00 pm, and judges appointed for the High Court of the FCT will be sworn-in on June 26 by 2.00 p.m. at the Main Hall of the Court Room of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

