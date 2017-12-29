news

A rights group, Stand Up for Nigeria Coalition has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru over the prolong fuel scarcity.

Describing Baru’s actions since the fuel crisis as ‘an embarrassment to the Buhari administration’ the group expressed fears that the issue “is threatening the peace and stability of the country.”

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, convener of the group and human rights activist, Philip Agbese, said the worsening fuel scarcity in the country "is an economic terrorism being perpetrated by enemies within the Buhari government”

“This, to us, is considered to be the height of embarrassment to the Buhari’s Presidency and the Nigerian people who go through this harrowing experience on a daily basis just to celebrate this season of love with their families and friends,” Agbese began.

“We have watched the worsening fuel crisis with alarm and concern as Nigerians are coerced into wasting useful man-hours queuing for Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise called petrol, while almost half of the country’s population are denied the most important religious holiday having been prevented from spending Christmas holidays with their families.

“This is not the best of times for anyone as a patriot to sit on the fence as the situation is at variance with the welfare policies of the Buhari’s administration. Anyone that prophesses to love the country must first love the President and at all times be supportive of his well-articulated programs and policies in line with this vision.

“It is unfortunate that the enemies within have had a field day in the last few days perpetrating this economic terrorism and do not care about what happens to the image and personality of President Buhari who have been trusted by Nigerians with the mandate to redeem them from sufferings and pains inflicted on us by past leaders of this country.”

“SUN-CO therefore call on Maikanti Baru to immediately resign as NNPC GMD since he has lost the confidence of Nigerians after proving that his loyalty lies with the industry cabal and not for the well-being of the common man.

“It is wickedness and callousness the action allegedly exhibited by the GMD and his cronies at the NNPC. It is a further proof that some highly placed persons were deliberately sabotaging the efforts of the President.

“The kind of failing that resulted in the current scarcity is therefore the sole responsibility of Baru, who must at this point acknowledge that he has failed Nigerians. He has lost the moral right to continue to preside over the affairs of the NNPC since he has proven helpless in dealing with the problem for which several organizations and opinion leaders have indicted him.

“We therefore urge President Muhammadu Buhari to save his government from further incurring the anger of Nigerians by ensuring that Baru is shown the way out if he lacks the decorum to fall on his own sword after the punishment he has imposed on the country at a time when all citizens should be joyous.

“We urge Mr. President to immediately name a new leader for NNPC so that Nigerians would not have a repeat of the 2012 scenario when they had to rise up against the government over the handling of fuel issues.

“The only understanding after series of meetings and consultations is for fuel to immediately return to the filling stations and let us end this suffering and pains caused by the ineptitude of one man who is abusing his rights and privileges,” he added.

The group threatened to organize a nationwide protest against the “ineptitude at the NNPC” if the fuel scarcity is not resolved.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate has summoned the minister of state for petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu and the NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru over the fuel crisis.