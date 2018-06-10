news

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Sunday urged motor spare parts dealers to desist from selling substandard products which put the lives of motorists at risk.

Wobin Gora, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in the Federal Capital Territory, said this at a sensitisation campaign held at the Christ the King Catholic Church, Kubwa.

Gora advised spare parts dealers not to look at the profit that may be gained by selling substandard products but the lives that would be put at risk through accidents.

He also advised the public to ensure that proper investigation and enquiry were made before purchasing spare parts to check accidents.

“ The life span of a tyre is four years, so ensure you make enquiries when buying spare tyres to ensure you are not buying an expired one.

“If a tyre is up to or more than four years, do not purchase it; it can burst at any moment while driving.

“For motorists, you are also not expected to use your phone while you are behind the wheels.

“ Your concentration is meant to be 100 per cent while driving.

“Desist from disobeying traffic lights within the territory, carrying overload or driving on a one-way lane.

“ People who break traffic rules like this must pay fine and then proceed to a medical facility where their psychological status will be evaluated,” he said.

Gora further said that the safety of all motorists depended on their readiness to comply with all traffic rules and regulations.

He urged Catholic faithful to live by what they preach through adherence to laid down rules.

The sensitisation campaign was aimed at providing relevant information to the public on road safety to ensure compliance with traffic rules and regulations.