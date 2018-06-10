Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

FRSC urges motor spare part dealers to stop selling used products

In Abuja FRSC urges motor spare part dealers to stop selling substandard products

Wobin Gora, the Sector Commander of the  FRSC in the Federal Capital Territory, said this at a  sensitisation campaign held at the Christ the King Catholic Church, Kubwa.

  • Published:
Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC),. Wobin Ayuba Gora play

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC),. Wobin Ayuba Gora

(PM Express)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federal Road Safety Commission  (FRSC)  on Sunday urged motor spare parts dealers  to desist from selling substandard products  which put  the lives of motorists at risk.

Wobin Gora, the Sector Commander of the  FRSC in the Federal Capital Territory, said this at a  sensitisation campaign held at the Christ the King Catholic Church, Kubwa.

Gora advised spare parts  dealers not to look at the  profit  that may be gained by selling substandard products but the lives that would be put at risk through accidents.

He also advised the public  to ensure that proper investigation  and enquiry were  made before purchasing spare parts to check accidents.

“ The life span of a tyre is four years, so ensure you make enquiries  when buying spare tyres to ensure you are not buying an expired one.

“If a tyre is up to or more than four years, do not purchase it; it can burst at any moment while driving.

“For motorists, you are also  not expected to use your phone while you are behind the wheels.

“ Your concentration is meant to be 100 per cent while driving.

“Desist from disobeying traffic lights within the territory, carrying overload or driving on a  one-way lane.

“ People who break traffic rules like this  must pay fine and then proceed to a medical facility where their psychological status will be evaluated,” he said.

Gora further  said that the safety of all motorists depended on their readiness to comply with all traffic rules and regulations.

He urged Catholic faithful to live by what they preach through adherence  to laid  down rules.

The sensitisation campaign was aimed at  providing relevant information to the public on road safety to ensure compliance with traffic rules and regulations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obasanjo Ex-President cries out, says Buhari is trying to hang a crime...bullet
2 Fayose Governor says Obasanjo deserves the humiliation he’s gettingbullet
3 Nigeria Here are the top 5 richest states in the countrybullet

Related Articles

FRSC Update: Collapsed bridge paralyses traffic on Mokwa-Jebba road
In Abuja FRSC issues alert over collapsed bridge on Mokwa-Jebba road
In Niger State Road accident claims 5 lives
In Lagos FRSC inaugurates 232 new Special Marshals
Car Papers These 6 vehicle particulars will keep you safe from police harassment
Shell Petroleum company holds summit to end road crashes in Nigeria
Amaechi Minister to partner states to create pathways for bicycles
In Jigawa State 2 die, 5 injured in auto crash
In Lagos State INEC receives 166,575 PVCs, distributes over 4,000 in 1 week-REC

Local

Senator Dino Melaye has called on the Federal Government to declare MKO Abiola the official winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential elections.
Dino Melaye Senator wants FG to declare MKO Abiola the official winner of June 12 presidential election
Police round-up three suspected child trafficking syndicates in Abia
In Abuja Police nab 12 suspected notorious cultists
Collapsed bridge paralyses traffic on Mokwa-Jebba road
FRSC Update: Collapsed bridge paralyses traffic on Mokwa-Jebba road
Anopheles-stephensi-mosquito
Malaria FCT community begs for PHC, school