FG threatens to revoke P/H Int. Airport contract

Sen. Hadi Sirika, Minister for State, Aviation says the Federal Government may revoke the remodelling contract of the domestic wing, Port Harcourt International Airport due to slow pace of work by the contractor.

Sirika made this know to newsmen during an inspection of ongoing construction at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Tuesday.

He said that work on the arrival terminal of the domestic wing of the airport, being handled by INTER-BAU Construction Ltd., had suffered prolonged delay since inception in 2012.

Sirika lamented that in spite of all the contract variations that the company had enjoyed from the past and present administrations, it was yet to deliver on the project.

“Unfortunately, this contract was awarded in 2012 and since then the contractor has taken his own speed on delivery.

“ In line with the thinking of President Buhari, we had no option than continue with him since he has a legitimate extension and variation approval.

“Since government is a continuum, we decided to pursue this procurement vigorously,” he said.

The minister explained that there was need to ensure quick delivery on the project to enhance economic activities at the airport.

“Federal Government cannot continue to neglect Port Harcourt in terms of airport facilities, as it is one of the most important cities in the country, where our economy is being hatched.

“Unfortunately, this contractor is quite difficult; I’m totally disappointed at his slow pace of work and services,” he said.

The minister also disclosed his efforts to ensure possible completion of the project by effecting some variation approvals for the contractor.

“As a Minister for State Aviation, I had invited the contractor severally to my office to chart a way forward and I had also approved some variations for him.

“I also made it clear to him that there would be no more variation going forward until this project is delivered.

“We gave him time lines but he is not adhering to the time lines; I’m constrained to take drastic legal action against him when I leave here,” he declared.