Home > News > Local >

FG threatens to revoke P/H Int. Airport contract

Senator Hadi Sirika FG threatens to revoke P/H Int. Airport contract

Sirika made this know to newsmen during an inspection of ongoing construction at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika. play

The Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.

 

(nanta)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sen. Hadi Sirika, Minister for State, Aviation says the Federal Government may revoke the remodelling contract of the domestic wing, Port Harcourt International Airport due to slow pace of work by the contractor.

Sirika made this know to newsmen during an inspection of ongoing construction at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Tuesday.

He said that work  on the arrival terminal of the domestic wing of the airport, being handled by INTER-BAU Construction Ltd., had suffered prolonged delay since inception in 2012.

Sirika lamented that in spite of all the contract variations that the company had enjoyed from the past and present administrations, it was yet to deliver on the project.

Unfortunately, this contract was awarded in 2012 and since then the contractor has taken his own speed on delivery.

“ In line with the thinking of President Buhari, we had no option than continue with him since he has a legitimate extension and variation approval.

“Since government is a continuum, we decided to pursue this procurement vigorously,” he said.

The minister explained that there was need to ensure quick delivery on the project to enhance economic activities at the airport.

“Federal Government cannot continue to neglect Port Harcourt in terms of airport facilities, as it is one of the most important cities in the country, where our economy is being hatched.

“Unfortunately, this contractor is quite difficult; I’m totally disappointed at his slow pace of work and services,” he said.

The minister also disclosed his efforts to ensure possible completion of the project by effecting some variation approvals for the contractor.

“As a Minister for State Aviation, I had invited the contractor severally to my office to chart a way forward and I had also approved some variations for him.

“I also made it clear to him that there would be no more variation going forward until this project is delivered.

“We gave him time lines but he is not adhering to the time lines; I’m constrained to take drastic legal action against him when I leave here,” he declared.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fuel Scarcity If you are wondering why petrol queues made a return,...bullet
2 Oby Ezekwesili How Police arrested BBOG convener, 15 others in Abujabullet
3 In Delta Herdsmen allegedly rape woman, attack 3 menbullet

Related Articles

Politics FEC approved spending N5.4 billion on just one road
Sirika Minister explains delay in completion of Abuja airport new terminal
Nigerian Aviation A review of the industry in 2017
Yemi Osinbajo Vice President presides over FEC meeting
School Feeding Zamfara Govt spends N3.6 bn annually
Muhammadu Buhari Nigerian president to open World Aviation Forum on Monday
Buhari President plans to appoint 8 new ministers soon
Dana Air Airline flies 2.7m passengers in 9 years, says Official
Buhari 'I've lost a friend in peace and in war', President mourns Mukhtar Mohammed

Local

EFCC arrests Patience Jonathan's sister over suspicious N3bn accounts
Patience Jonathan EFCC arrests ex-First Lady's sister at airport over suspicious N3bn accounts
3 things Nigeria’s vice president told the world about Africa in Harvard University
Yemi Osinbajo Vice President woos international investors for manufacturing sector
Kwara directs Police to ensure compliance with compensation mechanism
Kwara State Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed wants ban on importation of poultry products enforced
L-R: Chairman of NURTW, Lagos State Chapter, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Lagos, Mr. Imohimi Edgal; Acting Commissioner for Transportation, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information &amp; Strategy, Mr. Folarin Adeyemi during a press briefing on the suspension of the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Oshodi by the Lagos State Government at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday.
NURTW Crisis Lagos Govt. suspends union activities on Lagos Island