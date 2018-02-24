Fayose has no regret saying all he said against Buhari

news

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has denied regretting his stand and statements on President Muhammadu Buhari after shaking hands with him in Abuja.

Fayose reacted to the purported statement quoting him as saying ”he regrets everything he said about President Muhammadu Buhari” via his Twitter handle.

Fayose described such report credited to him as untrue, adding that it is the handiwork of his detractors.

He said: ”Disregard statement quoting me as saying that “I regretted everything that I said about President Buhari.”

”I did not make such statement. It is the handiwork of haters of the truth.

”I stand by everything that I have said concerning the President and his govt.”

Backing Fayose, ex-minister, Femi Fani-Kayode said he need not speak to the Ekiti state governor to know that the said statement was fake.

"The story that my friend and brother GovAyoFayose said that he regretted all he said about MBuhari is FAKE. I do not even need to speak to him to know that. Lions do not do u-turns and Spirit-filled warriors have no fear. People like Fayose are made of steel.

"Hell will freeze over before Peter the Rock compromises and bows at Buhari's satanic alter. I can vouch for him. Oshokomole is as constant as the northern star, I hold him in high esteem and he has my respect. Few have his sense of loyalty, vision, strength and courage!"

Fayose, Buhari share a joke

President Muhammadu Buhari was all smiles at the Presidential Villa when he met with some of his biggest critics, former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, and Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, during the National Council of State meeting on Thursday, February 22, 2018.

The president was pictured separately shaking hands and smiling broadly with the duo as he hosted top government officials including former presidents, heads of both legislative chambers of the National Assembly, all living former Chief Justices of Nigeria, all the 36 state governors and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).