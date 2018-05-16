Ebola: 7 preventive tips that will help you

news

A new outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) was declared by the DRC government, after two samples tested positive for EVD in Bikoro, Equateur Province.

In its response, the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said that it has activated its emergency operation center (EOC) to support national outbreak response efforts, according to an African Union (AU) statement, according to the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also said that Nigeria and other countries in Africa are at risk of spread.

Atiku reacts

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, May 10, 2018, expressed his concern over the news of an outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Democratic Republic of Congo.

The ex-VP also cautioned Nigerian authorities to take precautions to prevent its spread.

Atiku urged health and immigration authorities to commence surveillance in relevant areas.

He said “The news of an Ebola outbreak in DR Congo is cause for concern and immediate action. Based on our experience from the most recent outbreak, it is imperative our health and immigration authorities begin immediate surveillance and preventive action at the ports and relevant areas.”

What is Ebola

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), formerly known as Ebola haemorrhagic fever, is a severe, often fatal illness in humans. Ebola viruses are highly infectious as well as contagious.

It is spread between humans by direct contact with infected blood, bodily fluids or organs, or indirectly through contact with contaminated environments, according to THT.

Symptoms

Some of the symptoms include: Fever, headaches, tiredness, nausea, diarrhoea,cough, vomiting and bleeding.

You can prevent yourself by following the tips below:

1. Upholding a high level of hygiene should be a way of life with regular hand washing using soap and water

2. Avoid unnecessary travel to countries with known outbreaks

3. Avoid eating "Bush" meat

4. Avoid contact with an infected person's body fluid, including blood, semen, vaginal secretions and saliva

5. Do not handle human remains. The bodies of Ebola victims are still contagious and only specially trained teams should bury the remains of EVD victims.

6. Avoid handling- dead or alive- animals which may carry the Ebola virus e. g Fruit Bat

7. Wear special protective clothing (gowns, gloves, full face mask and eye goggles) and follow the specific preventive guidelines if you are around a person with EVD.

According to health experts, rehydration and symptomatic can be means of treating an infected person.

In 2014, a Liberian-American, Patrick Sawyer, who was infected with the disease, flew into the country from Liberia to Lagos, Nigeria, sparking an outbreak.