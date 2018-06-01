Home > News > Local >

Death of Punch Newspapers chairman, Aboderin, a huge loss – Tinubu

(PM NEWS Nigeria)
The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) party, Chief Bola Tinubu, has described the death of Wale Aboderin, Chairman of Punch Newspapers, as a huge loss to the media and sports.

Tinubu commiserated with the Aboderin family in a condolence letter by his Media Officer, Mr Tunde Rahman, on Thursday in Lagos.

Aboderin died on May 30 at 6.05 a.m. At the age of 60 after a heart surgery at First Cardiology Consultants, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The APC national leader said “I feel deeply saddened to learn about the death of the chairman of Punch Newspapers, we lost Wale at a rather young age when we still needed him to continue to be with us.

At 60, he still had a lot to offer us but within those three scores though, he made appreciable impact and touched and changed lives.

“As Chairman of Punch, taking over from his uncle, the actuary, Chief Ajibola Ogunshola, Wale continued to maintain and sustain the excellent journalism Punch Newspapers was noted for, ensuring that the newspaper remained where it should be.

“Though he trained as a pilot, he was also a sports enthusiast. He particularly loved basketball to the point that he floated Dolphins Female Basketball Foundation.

“He was at one time the Chairman of our Basketball Association in Lagos.

“His death is a huge loss to the Aboderin family, both immediate and extended. The media and sports world, which he traversed and impacted positively, have also lost an outstanding partner.

“My deep sympathy and condolences to his wife and two children. I mourn with the Aboderin family, the Punch Newspaper, the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria and the media generally.

“I hope and pray that God grants his family the strength to carry on and continue with those legacies he lived for.

“May God also grant him eternal rest,” Tinubu said.

Aboderin survived by his wife, Titilayo, and two daughters.

