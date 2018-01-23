Home > News > Local >

CISLAC urges FG to end herders/farmers clashes

Auwal Rafsanjani CISLAC urges FG to end herders/farmers clashes

Executive Director of CISLAC, Mr Auwal Rafsanjani, made the call at a news briefing on the state-of-the-nation in Abuja on Tuesday.

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has urged the Federal and State Governments to take decisive measures to halt herders and farmers conflicts.

He said that the crisis between the two groups could put Nigeria’s peace and unity in jeopardy.

Rafsanjani expressed the NGO’s displeasure at non-implementation of reports of panels and commissions of inquiries on conflicts between pastoralists and sedentary communities by successive administrations.

He said that the responsibility of government in protecting lives and property of farmers in some places and herders in other places had not been discharged with seriousness.

He maintained that the escalation of the conflict between herders and farmers was the direct consequence of the collapse of traditional conflict resolution mechanism.

According to the director, failure on the part of relevant authorities to challenge the negative attitude and atrocities of the two groups further paved the way for the duo to take law into their hands.

He said that there should be a consultative process with the federal, state and local governments, including community leaders to develop long-term policy that would address the concerns of all parties.

There is the need for paradigm shift in policy-making from conflict resolution to conflict prevention strategy.

“Conflicts could be prevented through collective understanding and acceptance of causes of conflict with inclusion of all resources and users in the process.

“This could follow by establishing rules over natural resources use and enforcing them, collective acceptance of such rules and continuous negotiation on divergent demands.’

Rafsanjani said that the group also recommended the provision of legal assistance to conflicting parties and educating the parties on channels of challenging injustice and grievances.

He stressed the need to overcome widespread marginalisation of farmers and herders in policy-making and implementation in some societies, and provide support for livelihood to conflict affected households.

Also speaking, Mr Okeke Anya, Senior Programme Officer, CISLAC, said that the group was worried over rising cases of kidnapping in the country.

Anya said that the group was also concerned about the feeling of insecurity that had posed a threat to national and international investment opportunities.

He said that it was more disheartening that the security agencies appeared helpless in addressing the situation.

The programme officer urged the agencies to deploy all resources at their disposal to stop kidnapping of fellow Nigerians and foreigners.

He advised that security agencies should deploy intelligence in checking criminality and end impunity of government officials.

