CAN donates relief materials to IDPs in Nasarawa

CAN donates relief materials to IDPs in Nasarawa

Mr Joseph Masin, State’s Chairman of CAN disclosed this on Thursday during the distribution of the relief materials in Lafia.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nasarawa State Chapter, has donated relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IDPs, who are mostly Tiv people, were chased from their communities bordering Benue State by suspected herdsmen.

Masin said, “today, we are again sharing relief materials to our brothers and sisters as a mark of our love and affection due their situation.

“We know what you are going through without shelter, food, clothes and other good things of life hence the needs for the gesture, ” he said.

He stated that despite the continue appeals, killings were still going on in communities of Awe, Doma, Keana and Obi Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The Chairman alleged that last week, nine farmers who went back to clear their farms were killed in Kadarko village of Keana Local Government Area.

He said this was very pathetic situation to see children, women and the aged being forced out of their homes.

He appealed to the Federal and State and Governments to beef up security in the affected areas and also assist them to rebuild their communities.

Masin also advised the IDPs not to take laws into their hands and enjoined the security agencies to always be proactive in ensuring security of lives and property.

He listed the items donated to include gari, rice, maize, yam and assaulted clothes.

Receiving the items on behalf of the IDPs, Abraham Shaminga expressed gratitude to the religion body for the gesture.

He, therefore, appealed that security agents should be deployed to remote areas to enable them return to their communities.

