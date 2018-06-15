Buhari says he rejected advice not to fast during Ramadan

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he rejected advise not to observe the just concluded Ramadan fasting due to ill-health.

He said he could not miss the fasting because of the spiritual benefits attached to it and also because he missed the Ramadan fasting last year when he was hospitalised in London.

Speaking at the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday, June 15, the President said he feels "healthier to attend to national issues" now that the fasting is over.

He had received a delegation of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) led by the Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello, at the Villa.

Among the delegation were lawmakers, religious leaders, some cabinet members, service chiefs, presidential aides and some FCT residents.

Buhari said, "I’m very grateful to the ministers and church leadership that came to say happy Eid-Filtri to those of us that have been fasting.

"A lot of people asked me if on health grounds I could fast… I refused not to because I know the value in fasting, I cannot miss it once I can do it.

"Last year I didn’t because I was on health vacation but this year I have done it and I thank God because it has helped me to be healthier and also gave me the time that I need to attend to national issues."

In 2017, The President was treated in London for over 150 days for an undisclosed ailment. He had also returned to his London doctors for checkups on three known occasions in 2018.