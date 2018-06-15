Pulse.ng logo
Buhari's aide, Lauretta, calls Christian association "CAN of worms"

Buhari President's aide, Lauretta, calls Christian association "CAN of worms"

She preached religious tolerance to the association while also demeaning it.

Buhari's aide, Lauretta, calls Christian association "CAN of worms" play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)
President Muhammadu Buhari's Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, called the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) a "CAN of worms" in a demeaning Twitter post.

The presidential aide made the remark on her official Twitter account (@Laurestar) on Friday, June 15, 2018, as the nation was caught up in the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Buhari's aide says Atiku returned to his vomit play

Lauretta Onochie

(Herald )

 

In the post, she put up a video of British Prime Minister, Theresa May, paying a visit to a mosque, a place of worship for Muslims, despite being a Christian. Onochie used May's visit to illustrate the need for CAN to embrace "love and godliness", not "hatred and anger".

She posted, "Prime Minister Theresa May, a Christian, is in a mosque doing what humans go to do in a place of worship. She Knows that her God is the same one also called Allah. Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN of worms, Here's a great lesson in love and godliness, not hatred & anger!"

 

She had previously used the Prime Minister as an example of religious tolerance when she released a Ramadan message to Britain's Muslim poplulation in May 2018.

Onochie tweeted, "This does not make her less a Christian. In Britain, every child studies Religious knowledge where they learn about Christianity, Islam, Buddhism, Sikhism, etc. They know, understand and respect each others religion. They know what to expect from other people of other faith."

 

The presidency has enjoyed a very uneasy relationship with the Christian association in recent months especially on the vicious killings of Nigerians in the Middle Belt region this year which the association has been accused of inaccurately framing as a religious war.

Onochie is well-known for her public tirades against those considered to be enemies of the president and the federal government.

