Buhari arrives Abuja today -Presidency

Adesina, who is the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this disclosure on his Twitter handle on Thursday in Abuja.

Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina says President Muhammadu Buhari will be arriving Abuja this evening to continue his good work of rebuilding Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adesina’s comment on the return of President Buhari to Abuja today might be in reaction to social and traditional media reports on the whereabouts of the president.

An online media outfit, Premium Times, had on Thursday reported that “Buhari yet to arrive Nigeria two days after leaving U.S.’’

Other traditional newspapers had also reported (online) that the president was yet to return to Nigeria after his official visit to the U.S.

Adesina, however , confirmed that President Buhari would arrive in Abuja on Thursday evening
He posted: “MB arrives Abuja this evening. The good work of rebuilding Nigeria continues,’’

Malam Garba Shehu, who also commented on the matter, said the president’s aircraft had a technical stopover in London.
“I am sure if you keep your ears to the ground, you will hear of his arrival soon,’’ he added

He further explained that, “the big jet is under repair. It has been taken for major repairs. So the President is using a small plane and there is a limit to the distance the small plane can cover.

“So the technical stopover I talked about is that the journey from US to Abuja is broken into two. Technical stopover is that the plane stops at a point, refuel, do some checks and then proceed on the journey.

“This is very normal. There is nothing unusual about it. In any case, they are already on their way back home.

“It is a routine thing. The plane can do Abuja-Washington, that’s about 12 hours and the maximum the plane can fly is 12 hours, 40minutes. But you don’t need to push it to the edge.’’

NAN reports that President Buhari will be in his country home, Daura, Katsina state on Friday in preparation for the ward congress of the All Progressives Congress slated for May 5, nationwide.

