Home > News > Local >

Boko Haram: Red Cross re-unites mother, daughter after 4 years

Boko Haram Red Cross re-unites mother, daughter after 4 years

Pamela Ongoma, an official of  ICRC in Adamawa,  disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Yola on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Red Cross Society Nigeria play

Red Cross Society Nigeria

(NAN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)  said on Wednesday that it had re-united a mother,  Aishatu Shehu,  with her seven-year old daughter,  Amina,  after they were separated for four years as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency.

Pamela Ongoma, an official of  ICRC in Adamawa,  disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Yola on Wednesday.

Ongoma said that the duo were  re-united following several contacts through phone calls, photograph  exchange  and other means.

She said  Amina was separated from her mother  in 2014 when she was three-years-old  after an attack on their village in Askira Uba Local Government Area of  Borno.

Ongoma said Aishatu was located in Maiha Local Government Area  of Adamawa while her daughter was traced to an adopted mother in Dusulu village of Damboa Local Government Area of  Borno in 2017.

“The ICRC in collaboration with the Nigeria Red Cross Society today reunited  a mother and her daughter after four years of separation,” Ongoma said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that no fewer than  23 families were reunited in the North East Zone  in 2016 after they were separated due to the Boko Haram conflict.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 CBN Fire It was a false alarm - Spokesmanbullet
2 Buhari President describes Obasanjo's letter as "abusive"bullet
3 Buhari President finally explains comment on lazy Nigerian youthsbullet

Related Articles

In Nigeria 86 killed in suicide blasts: gravediggers
Ban On Codeine Senate calls for full compliance
Mubi Bomb Blasts Gov. Bindow seeks blood donation for victims
Shehu Sani Senator calls for bomb detectors in mosques, schools
Drug Abuse '70% of Codeine syrups get into Sambisa forest’ - Senator
Adamawa Bomb Blast Osinbajo tells soldiers to secure markets, mosques
Osinbajo This is the VP's speech everyone's talking about
Boko Haram More than 60 killed in North-East Nigeria suicide blasts
Mubi Bomb Blasts Adamawa Govt. confirms 27 dead, 56 injured in Mubi attack
Boko Haram Dozens killed in North East Nigeria suicide blasts

Local

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar
Sadique Abubakar Air Force to deploy fighter jets, helicopters to Benue, others – CAS
Senator Melaye now has 3 criminal cases in 3 courts
Melaye Kogi Senator now has 3 criminal cases in 3 courts
FRSC Ondo Sector Commander is dead
Ministry of health says FG’s ban not based on BBC documentary
Codeine Ministry of health says FG’s ban not based on BBC documentary