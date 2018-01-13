Home > News > Local >

Benue Governor, Ortom appeals for calm following protests

Makurdi residents took to the streets in peaceful protest, over the killings in Guma and Logo local Government councils.

  • Published:
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom

(ThisDay)
Gov Samuel Ortom on Saturday appealed to protesters in some parts of Makurdi, the state capital, to remain calm and directed security operatives to restore order.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Makurdi residents took to the streets in peaceful protest, over the killings in Guma and Logo local Government councils.

Gov. Ortom, made the call in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and ICT, Mr Tahav Agerzua in Makurdi.

The governor strongly condemned the protests in some parts of the state capital and directed all security operatives especially, the Commissioner of Police Mr Bashir Makama, to ensure restoration of order in the affected areas.

“The governor appeals to residents to remain calm and report any breach of peace to security agencies for necessary action.

“The state has suffered too much losses in terms of human lives and property and cannot afford another round of crisis.

ALSO READ: Death toll in Benue attacks hits 71, says State Govt

“The Police should arrest those who cause trouble whoever they are, investigate the causes of the protests, and prosecute those responsible for breach of the peace,” Ortom directed.

He assured Benue people that efforts would be intensified with the collaboration of the relevant security agencies to restore peace and order to all parts of the state.

