Home > News > Local >

Atiku condoles with Buhari, Buratai over death of loved ones

Atiku Former Vice president condoles with Buhari, Buratai over death of loved ones

In a statement through his Twitter handle on Saturday, Atiku, a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also commiserated with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai over the demise of his father and World War II Veteran, Malam Yusuf Buratai.

  • Published:
Atiku Abubakar condemns Mubi attack play

Atiku Abubakar

(This Day)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Vice President Abubakar Atiku, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the passing away of his sister-in-law, Hajiya Aisha Mamman.

In a statement through his Twitter handle on Saturday, Atiku, a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also commiserated with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai over the demise of his father and World War II Veteran, Malam Yusuf Buratai.

On behalf of the Abubakar Atiku family, I commiserate with President Buhari over the passing on of his sister-in-law, Hajiya Aisha Mamman.

READ ALDO: President loses niece, sister-in-law within 24 hours

“May Allah grant her Aljannah Firdaus, and grant the Danbaffale Mamman family in Daura the fortitude to bear the loss. Amen.”

Atiku added: “Malam Yusuf Buratai, a World War II Veteran and father of COAS Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai will be remembered for his services to keep country and the world safe and united.

“May Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus. Amen.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lekki Toll Hike Area Boys smash phones and cameras as Lagosians protest...bullet
2 Buhari 7 ways president said you've been unfair to him over Fulani...bullet
3 Buhari 3 appointees president hasn't sacked in spite of corruption...bullet

Related Articles

In Kebbi 6 traders die, 12 missing in boat mishap
Buhari President to launch re-election campaign soon, Amaechi Keyamo to get big roles
Wizkid, Davido Senate President Bukola Saraki praises Nigeria music stars in his new speech
PDP Read full text of opposition party tearing APC apart
Coalition for Nigeria Atiku can't "work with a man like Obasanjo", says spokesperson
Pulse Opinion IBB dribbles Nigerians like the Maradona he is
CHAN 2018 Atiku congratulates Super Eagles despite defeat
Presidential Battle 7 candidates who want Buhari's job
CHAN 2018 Buhari congratulates Super Eagles for win over Sudan

Local

Sunny, hazy, cloudy skies to prevail Sunday
Weather Forecast Expect partly cloudy skies, sunny, hazy weather on Sunday – NiMet
4 officers missing as herdsmen ambush police team in Benue
In Benue 4 officers missing as herdsmen ambush police team
Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong
Plateau State Governor Lalong swears in Grand Khadi, 2 LG Chairmen
Boko Haram free abducted UNIMAID lecturers, 10 women
Boko Haram Terrorists free 3 abducted UNIMAID lecturers, 10 women