Atiku condoles with Buhari, Buratai over death of loved ones

Former Vice President Abubakar Atiku, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the passing away of his sister-in-law, Hajiya Aisha Mamman.

In a statement through his Twitter handle on Saturday, Atiku, a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also commiserated with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai over the demise of his father and World War II Veteran, Malam Yusuf Buratai.

“On behalf of the Abubakar Atiku family, I commiserate with President Buhari over the passing on of his sister-in-law, Hajiya Aisha Mamman.

“May Allah grant her Aljannah Firdaus, and grant the Danbaffale Mamman family in Daura the fortitude to bear the loss. Amen.”

Atiku added: “Malam Yusuf Buratai, a World War II Veteran and father of COAS Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai will be remembered for his services to keep country and the world safe and united.

“May Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus. Amen.