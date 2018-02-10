Home > News > Local >

Buhari loses niece, sister-in-law within 24 hours

Garba Shehu identified the President's deceased niece as as Hajiya Halima Dauda and his late sister-in-law as Hajiya Ai’sha Alhaji Mamman.

President Muhammadu Buhari has lost his niece and sister-in-law in less than 24-hours

(AFP/File)
President Muhammadu Buhari is mourning after the loss of his niece and sister-in-law in the spate of 24 hours.

The Presidency, on Saturday February 10, 2018, said confirmed that President Buhari’s extended family was bereaved with the deaths of two members in quick succession.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement, made this known to the public.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s extended family has been struck by the loss of two senior members who died within a few hours of one another,” the presidential spokesman said.

President Muhammadu Buhari

(AIT)

 

The sad occurrence

Shehu said while Hajiya Halima Dauda was buried in Daura on Saturday morning, February 10, 2018, Hajiya Ai’sha Alhaji Mamman had been buried on Friday, February 9, 2018 according to Islamic rites.

Hajiya Halima Dauda died at about the age of 56, leaving behind 10 children, four of them male and six female including one of President Buhari’s Personal Assistants, Mohammed Sabi’u Tunde,” Garba Shehu added.

FG delegation attended burials as condolences pour in

Receiving condolences, Malam Mamman on behalf of the family and the Emir, Alhaji Umar Faruk for the people of Daura Emirate thanked God for the lives of the deceased and all the visitors for sharing the moment of grief with them.

Among those received by the family in Daura were the Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,  Ibrahim Magu; and a former Military Governor of Kaduna State, Brig.-Gen. Jafaru Isa (retd.).

Shehu also said the burial was attended by a Federal Government delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President,  Abba Kyari.

Others on the team were the Minister of State, Aviation,  Hadi Sirika; two businessmen- Alhaji Isma’ila Isa and Sayyu Dantata; three Senior Special Assistants to the President -Sarki Abba, Ya’u Darazo and  Shehu; the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar, the Permanent Secretary, State House Jalal Arabi and the State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure.

