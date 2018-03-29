Home > News > Local >

Army arrests 3 Boko Haram terrorists in Adamawa

The three suspects are all from Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

Troops of the Nigerian Army arrested three members of terrorist group, Boko Haram, during a raid at Ngurore district of Adamawa State on Thursday, March 28, 2018.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, troops acted on a tip off before setting out to apprehend the suspects who are all from Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The suspects names are Adam Yagga, Musa Kamsulum and Abba Djidoum and are still undergoing preliminary investigation.

The statement read, "Troops of 23 Brigade Nigerian Army under Operation LAFIYA DOLE on 28th March 2018, acting on a tip off arrested 3 suspected Boko Haram terrorists at Ngurore.

"The suspects, Adam Yagga, Musa Kamsulum and Abba Djidoum are all from Darajimal in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

"One of the suspects, Abba Djidoum, with series of Gunshot wounds on his thigh, confessed to have operated with the Boko Haram terrorists at fringes of Izza, Wudula and Blakule in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State. Suspect is undergoing preliminary investigation with 23 Brigade Provost Company.

"We commend patriotic members of Civilian vigilante (Civilian JTF) for their resilience and continued cooperation with troops, and urge members of the public to emulate their vigilance and security consciousness by reporting any suspicious persons or objects to the nearest military location."

Brig-Gen Chukwu further appealed to Boko Haram terrorists to lay down their weapons and surrender to the military as the Federal Government explores an amnesty program for repentant militants.

He also noted that troops' morale remains high as they dominate the general area with a robust fighting patrol in continuation with clearance operations.

Boko Haram menace

Since the insurgency of the terrorist group escalated after a 2009 crackdown by the military, Boko Haram, chiefly under Abubakar Shekau's leadership, has been responsible for the death of over 20,000 people and the displacement of more than 2.5 million scattered across Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps across the country and its neighbours.

After a massive military operation resulted in the displacement of the group from its Camp Zairo base in the infamous Sambisa Forest, it has resorted to suicide bomb attacks on soft targets and carried out daring attacks on military bases, with hundreds of captives still unaccounted for.

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

