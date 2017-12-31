Home > News > Local >

Aregbesola :  Osun state civil servants suspend strike

Aregbesola Osun state civil servants suspend strike

The Osun state Government has met with the labour leaders in the state in an attempt to resolve issues concerning the ongoing industrial action in the state.

  • Published:
Osun govt. receives N6.3bn Paris Club refund play

Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola

(@raufaregbesola/Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Osun state Government has met with the labour leaders in the state in an attempt to resolve issues concerning the ongoing industrial action in the state.

DAILY TRUST reports that The Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Osun State, Mr Adelani Baderinwa said the meeting was quite fruitful. In his words:

"Today's meeting between Government of the State of Osun and labour leaders on the industrial action in the state was fruitful to the extent that there is tremendous progress in the negotiation."

"The government commends workers for their understanding, perseverance and support. The meeting continues tomorrow".

PUNCH reports that last night, the workers announced the suspension of the strike after signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the representatives of the state government.

The MOU reads as follows: “The state government has further approved henceforth 100 per cent payment of monthly pensions for retirees earning N30,000 and below while other retirees not in the said category shall however be paid 75 per cent of their monthly pensions.

The state government shall effect the payment of full salary for the month of December, 2017 for its entire workforce and pensioners which is made possible as a result of the Paris Club refund received by the government.

Modalities for subsequent payment of salaries and pensions between January  2018 and second quarter of the year will be addressed by the standing committee on appropriation  on payment of salaries and critical expenses of government.

"Payment of full salaries and pensions will commence by the second quarter of the year 2018.” It reads.

Article by Misthura Otubu

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 Buhari Nigerians tear president apart for appointing dead folks into boardsbullet
2 Buhari ‘Why we appointed dead people into agencies’- Presidencybullet
3 Pulse List Five notorious Lagos streets you should know aboutbullet

Related Articles

Buhari President passes 6 bills into law
Federal Government FG, Med-View sign agreement to evacuate 5,037 Nigerians from Libya
Nyesom Wike Governor’s Forum approval of $1bn insurgency fund is illegal – Wike
FRSC Agency promotes 1, 925 personnel, calls for re-dedication to duty.
Nigerian Army Do not tarnish the image of the military - Air Vice Marshal, Yahaya

Local

Nigeria's Wole Soyinka became the first African to be recognised with the prize, which from 1901 to 1985 went to only eight people from outside the US and EUurope
Wole Soyinka Read Professor's 'New Year' statement
Buhari ya nuna facin ran sa bisa ga lamarin da ya faru a zaman majalisar sa
Buhari President to address Nigerians at 7am on New Year's day
Wife of late senator appointed by President wants family member as replacement
Buhari Wife of late senator appointed by President wants family member as replacement
Police say making phone calls at filling stations can now land you in jail
Police Making phone calls at filling stations can now land you in jail