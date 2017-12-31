Aregbesola :  Osun state civil servants suspend strike

news

The Osun state Government has met with the labour leaders in the state in an attempt to resolve issues concerning the ongoing industrial action in the state.

DAILY TRUST reports that The Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Osun State, Mr Adelani Baderinwa said the meeting was quite fruitful. In his words:

"Today's meeting between Government of the State of Osun and labour leaders on the industrial action in the state was fruitful to the extent that there is tremendous progress in the negotiation."

"The government commends workers for their understanding, perseverance and support. The meeting continues tomorrow".

PUNCH reports that last night, the workers announced the suspension of the strike after signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the representatives of the state government.

The MOU reads as follows: “The state government has further approved henceforth 100 per cent payment of monthly pensions for retirees earning N30,000 and below while other retirees not in the said category shall however be paid 75 per cent of their monthly pensions.

“The state government shall effect the payment of full salary for the month of December, 2017 for its entire workforce and pensioners which is made possible as a result of the Paris Club refund received by the government.

“Modalities for subsequent payment of salaries and pensions between January 2018 and second quarter of the year will be addressed by the standing committee on appropriation on payment of salaries and critical expenses of government.

"Payment of full salaries and pensions will commence by the second quarter of the year 2018.” It reads.

Article by Misthura Otubu