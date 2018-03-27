Home > News > Local >

APC Caucus meet in Aso Rock, to discuss report on true federalism

Oyegun APC caucus meet in Aso Rock, to discuss report on true federalism

The meeting started at about 8.20 p.m at the new Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
APC Caucus meet in Aso Rock, to discuss report on true federalism play

APC National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun

(Daily Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night presided over resumed meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caucus at the Aso Rock, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the closed door meeting started at about 8.20 p.m at the new Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

NAN gathered that the meeting would deliberate on reports on review of APC Constitution and consideration of report on True Federalism as well as other matters.

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state chaired the APC Committee on true federalism and the committee submitted its report in October 2017.

The committee looked at 12 issues including merging of states, fiscal federalism and devolution of power.

ALSO READ: 10,000 PDP members defect to APC in Edo state

The meeting is attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, and other members of the National Working Committee.

Also at the meeting were current and past state governors of the ruling APC, members of the National Assembly, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and other cabinet ministers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 TY Danjuma Ex-defence minister says the army is compromisedbullet
2 Whistle blower policy FG recovers N143. 89bn from corrupt officialsbullet
3 Buhari President admits Nigeria under him is experiencing "very...bullet

Related Articles

PDP Opposition party says it's sorry, begs for another chance
In Ondo State APC sets up committee to recover party’s properties
Lagos By-election APC candidate declared winner in Oshodi-Isolo LG ward
2019 Election APC mediates between Presidency and NASS
In Sierra Leone Court lifts order halting presidential election
Lagos By-election APC wins in Dopemu
Uche Secondus Full text of PDP Chairman's speech at resetting Nigeria town hall

Local

Kwara Govt bans night grazing to curb farmers/herdsmen clash
Fulani Herdsmen Kwara Govt bans night grazing to curb clashes
Lagos police prepare for President Buhari’s Lagos visit, announce temporary road closure, diversions
Buhari Police prepare for President’s Lagos visit, announce temporary road closure, diversions
Lagos govt. declares Thursday work-free day to welcome Buhari
Buhari's Visit Lagos govt. declares Thursday work-free day
Ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo hails TY Danjuma
Fulani Herdsmen Ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo hails TY Danjuma