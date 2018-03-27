news

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night presided over resumed meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caucus at the Aso Rock, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the closed door meeting started at about 8.20 p.m at the new Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

NAN gathered that the meeting would deliberate on reports on review of APC Constitution and consideration of report on True Federalism as well as other matters.

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state chaired the APC Committee on true federalism and the committee submitted its report in October 2017.

The committee looked at 12 issues including merging of states, fiscal federalism and devolution of power.

ALSO READ: 10,000 PDP members defect to APC in Edo state

The meeting is attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, and other members of the National Working Committee.

Also at the meeting were current and past state governors of the ruling APC, members of the National Assembly, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and other cabinet ministers.