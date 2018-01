24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The body of Second Republic Vice President, Alex Ekwueme, has touched down in Nigeria for burial, Pulse has learnt.

Ekwueme died in a London Clinic at 10:00 pm on Sunday 19th November 2017.

He was 85 years of age when he passed on.

Ekwueme served as Nigeria's first elected Vice-President from 1979 to 1983.

The Ekwueme's hail from Anambra State. The final rite of passage for Alex will be held in the Southeast State on February 2.

The federal government will grant the late politician a state funeral.