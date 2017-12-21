Abiola Ajimobi :  Gov commiserates with Olubadan over wife’s death

news

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has commiserated with the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji on the death of his senior wife, Olori Kudirat Adetunji.

The governor said this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr Yomi Layinka, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Olori died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 71.

Ajimobi described the demise of the monarch’s wife as unfortunate and disheartening, saying he received the sad news with shock and disbelief.

The governor described the incident as a big loss to the Olubadan and entire people of the ancient city.

“I am greatly saddened by the passing away of Olori Kudirat. It is very unfortunate and disheartening.

“We were together with Kabiyesi and the royal retinue at the Chief of Army Staff conference, held in Ibadan last week.

“Her death is indeed a big loss to our father, the Olubadan and the people of Ibadanland.

‘‘May the Almighty grant Kabiyesi, children and loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss,’’ the governor said.

He enjoined the people of Oyo State to pray for the repose of the deceased’s gentle soul and may Allah grant her the highest place in Jannah Firdaus.

NAN recalled that Mr Adeola Oloko, the Monarch’s Director of Media and Public Affairs, had earlier on Thursday announced Kudirat’s death.

Oloko stated that Kudirat, the late Iyaloja of Bolade in Oshodi, Lagos State, would be buried at the Popoyemoja Palace of the Olubadan by 4 p.m.

NAN also reports that the deceased was survived by her husband, children and grand-children.