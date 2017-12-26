6 killed as gunmen go on rampage few hours to Christmas

news

Six individuals lost their lives on Christmas even in Kaduna when some gunmen went on the rampage at Ungwan Mailafiya, Kwagiri district of Gwong Chiefdom, in the Jema’ah LG.

According to a report by Punch, the killings followed an attack on a congregation enjoying the Christmas carol at Nindem, Godogodo Chiefdom on Friday, December 22, 2017.

It was also reported that four persons were killed, while eight others sustained varying degrees of injury in the previous attack.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan appealed for calm among the natives, saying the military authorities had been deployed to the area.

Kaduna Government reacts

Governor El-Rufai’s aide, Samuel Aruwan who addressed journalists on Christmas day in Kaduna, said, “Today, the military authorities notified the Kaduna State Government of the attack on Ungwan Mailafiya community, which occurred late last night (Sunday). It followed an attack on Nindem on the night of December 23, 2017.

“The state government has been working with security agencies to fortify the area to deter an escalation and reassure residents of their safety. Accordingly, the commander of Operation Safe Haven, who has temporarily moved to Kafanchan to coordinate the operation, has confirmed that more assets are being deployed in the Southern Kaduna area.

“Negative elements must not be allowed to undo all the hard work done to restore peace and security. The government commiserates with the families of the victims.”

The governor’s spokesman enjoined all communities in the affected areas “to stand together, and support the security agencies to thwart what looks like a predetermined plot to create anarchy at this period.”

Aruwan also called on the residents not to allow criminal elements any opportunity to succeed in their plans to frustrate government’s efforts at ensuring that lasting peace.