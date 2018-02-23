Home > News > Local >

12 things you need to know about Yobe schoolgirls kidnap

Yobe Schoolgirls Kidnap 12 things you need to know about Dapchi abduction

Here's all you need to know so far about the kidnapped schoolgirls from Yobe State.

12 things you need to know about Yobe schoolgirls kidnap
An apprehensive Nigerian nation is again grappling with the mass abduction of students by terrorists; four years after the Chibok girls saga sparked global outrage.

Here’s all you need to know about the missing Dapchi schoolgirls:

1. On Monday, February 19, 2018, terrorists scavenging for food and money, stormed the Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State; as students and teachers scampered into the surrounding bushes.

Schoolgirl narrates how Boko Haram kidnapped students in Yobe play Boko Haram terrorists wave flags (BOKO HARAM/AFP/File)

 

2. The terrorists sauntered into Dapchi, firing guns and letting off explosives. Eyewitnesses say soldiers backed by military jets, initially repelled them.

3. First reports suggested that close to a hundred students had gone missing following a head count conducted in the aftermath of the terrorist raid.

4. Local reports put the number of missing schoolgirls at 94.

Directive

5. On Wednesday, February 21, 2018, President Buhari directed police and military personnel to move to the scene of the incident.

“I have directed the military and police to mobilize immediately to ensure that all the missing girls of Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, are found”, Buhari said.

Military rescues Yobe schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram play Soldiers on duty in a restive Northeast region (AFP/File)

 

The president added that;“The Minister of Defence will also lead a federal government delegation to Yobe tomorrow, to ascertain the situation.

”I share the anguish of all the parents and guardians of the girls that remain unaccounted for. I would like to assure them that we are doing all in our power to ensure the safe return of all the girls.”

6. Later that Wednesday, news filtered in that the abducted girls have been rescued by the military. It turns out news bordering on the rescue of the girls came from the Yobe State government which relied on information passed on to it by the military.

Delegation

8. A delegation from the presidency comprising ministers, lands in Yobe for a firsthand assessment of the situation.

9. Nigerians jubilate thereafter, thanking the president, soldiers and God for rescuing the girls and sparing everyone another ordeal.

10. Yobe State Governor Ibrahim Gaidam says contrary to earlier reports from his desk, the girls haven’t really been found. Says he was misinformed by the military, begs for forgiveness from Nigerians for handing them fake news.

Yobe Governor says army didn't rescue any abducted schoolgirls play Governor Gaidam of Yobe State had to apologise for initially saying the girls have been rescued (Daily Post)

 

Gaidam also shows up before grieving parents, breaks the bad news to them and asks them to keep praying.

11. Minister of Information Lai Mohammed who leads federal government delegation to Yobe, says there’s no information concerning the kidnapped girls.

Mohammed adds that Boko Haram is only trying to embarrass government with the kidnap.

“On the issue of the number of missing girls, we cannot give what we are not sure of, until we hear from their parents, we cannot say this is the number. Give us a few more time please”, Mohammed tells Premium Times.

Stones

12. Convoy of Governor Gaidam is pelted with stones and sachet water by angry Yobe residents.

Residents are angry over being “lied to” by the Governor in the first instance.

A journalist in the Governor’s convoy told The Punch, "We were in fear as the residents continued to throw stones to protest against government's handling of the girls' abduction.

Dapchi residents attack Yobe Governor, Gaidam, for lying about missing schoolgirls' rescue play A car in the Yobe State Governor's convoy is damaged by angry residents (TheCable)

 

"The angry residents ignored the tear gas as they vandalised seven vehicles in our convoy.

"From the little information that we got, they were angry that the Yobe State Government deceived Nigerians that the schoolgirls had been rescued when nobody was rescued.

"Some of them told the Governor to present the girls that were rescued."

The military continues to go quiet on journalists over the kidnap.

