Terrorism got bigger under Jonathan - Presidency

Presidential spokesperson, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has said terrorism got bigger and more daring due to the incompetence of the last administration led by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Shehu cited this while replying to claims by the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, that the former administration cleared the Northeast of Boko Haram terrorists to make elections possible in 2015.

"The truth, as a matter of fact is that the monster of terrorism got bigger and more daring due to the incompetence and misgovernance of the last administration and no amount lies and fiction can change that,” he said.

In a press statement issued by Shehu said Dasuki’s claims would not deter President Muhammadu Buhari from investigating the arms deal for which he was currently being tried for.

"It is for trespasses like these that the Buhari administration is determined to get to the bottom of the $2.1 billion arms procurement scandal and ensure that no single one of the culprits goes scot free.

“As a public relations goon for the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, the author did not surprise anyone by dismissing the acclaimed successes of the Muhammadu Buhari administration in the fight against Boko Haram, claiming that this government simply took the glory for the achievements of the previous government in the war against terrorism.

“For those interested in the facts, as at the time elections were held in March 2015, a number of local government areas in Northeast Nigeria were completely under the control of Boko Haram–to the extent that elections in those areas had to be moved to safe areas. The residents of areas such as Gwoza, Banki, Kukawa, Monguno, Bulumba, Baga, Gamboru Ngala, Dikwa, Mafa, etc., were able to vote, not in their hometowns but in refugee camps in other parts of Borno State, under special arrangements made by INEC.

ALSO READ: Civilians in the crossfire of terrorists and the military

"Since the Buhari administration came into power, however, many of those residents have returned to their homes and Boko Haram eradicated from their areas. In many of these areas, institutions such as schools, police stations, markets and courts have been reestablished or in the process of being reestablished,” the statement read.

Dasuki, wrote from detention, the forward of a book entitled: ‘Boko Haram media war – an encounter with the spymaster’, authored by Yushau Shuaib, a communications consultant.

Dasuki further claimed that the quick response accorded the insurgency by the Jonathan administration led to the peace recorded during the 2015 general elections in the north-east.