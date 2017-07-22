Home > Local >

Chibok Girls :  Released students to resume school in September

Chibok Girls Released students to resume school in September

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development disclosed this during a lunch with the released Chibok girls and their parents in Abuja.

  • Published:
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari (centre) met the 82 rescued Chibok girls after their release in a prisoner swap deal play

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari (centre) met the 82 rescued Chibok girls after their release in a prisoner swap deal

(PGDBA&HND Mass Communication/AFP/File)

Buhari 38 days after, edakun, where is our president?
Chibok Girls Rescued schoolgirls won't be going back to home town for school
Chibok Girls DSS to hand schoolgirls over to ministry of women affairs
Men's Roundtable 2 years of PMB and the unpalatable scorecard
Men's Roundtable Kidnapped Lagos students: Is this another Chibok situation?
Osinbajo 'Declare state of emergency on education', Malala tells Acting President
Boko Haram Friend releases photo of pretty lady abducted by sect
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sen. Aisha Alhassan,  Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, on Saturday said the Chibok girls were ready for academic session in September and pleaded with abductors to release the remaining girls.

Alhassan disclosed this during a lunch with the released Chibok girls and their parents in Abuja.

“They will be examined academically and placed appropriately, the ones that are qualified to enter into the university will be allowed to.

“The American University, Yola had indicated interest in supporting 21 of the Chibok girls.

“We are also meeting with the university to support the remaining girls so that they all can be in one place,” she said.

Alhassan said that the escaped 14 Chibok girls, who were released three years ago were given scholarships by the American University of Nigeria, Yola.

She said that the girls were properly examined academically, adding that they started a foundation courses for them.

The minister, however, pleaded for the release of the remaining Chibok girls and others in captivity, adding that the abductors should dialogue with government.

Mr Reginald Briggs, the Assistant Vice President of America University, Yola, said the girls were initially traumatised but had made significant progress.

“We have 24 of the Chibok girls with us, we try to keep their academic levels up by assessing them emotionally, psychologically, academically and we found out that they are at different academic levels.

“They have foundation in English, Mathematics and General Knowledge and gradually we moved them to advanced stage.

“They are studying difference courses such as journalism, computer science, accounting and law,” he said.

Briggs said that the university was working toward supporting the 82 Chibok girls to be enrolled into the university.

The Chairman of the Chibok Girls’ Parents, Mr Yakubu Nkeki said that parents of the girls were happy meeting their children and appreciated the efforts of the government.

Mrs Catherine Udida, the Head of the Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism, Office of the National Security Adviser, said that the Chibok girls were fit psychological as they had gone through various tests.

ALSO READ: Families say govt is keeping Chibok girls in jail

She said that the girls were fully integrated, adding that initially they were shy but they now have confidence and ready to face the world.

One of the Chibok girls, Miss Rhoda Peter appreciated the efforts of government and well-meaning Nigerians who had supported them.

Another Chibok girl, Miss Hauwa Ntakai, who said she wants to be a medical doctor, also appreciated the government for helping her to achieve her dream.

Image
  • Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Al-Hassan (R) welcoming the 82 Chibok schoolgirls recently freed from the Boko Haram terrorists to her custody in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). The girls were handed over by the Department of State Security Service (DSS) for the Ministry to immediately commence a comprehensive process of their rehabilitation. 02909/30/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • A cross-section of the 82 Chibok schoolgirls recently freed from the Boko Haram terrorists who were handed to the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Al-Hassan by the Department of State Security Service (DSS), in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). The Ministry is to immediately commence a comprehensive process of the girls’ rehabilitation. 02910/30/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN  
  • Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Al-Hassan (2nd, L); Director of Medical Services, Department of State Security Service (DSS), Dr Ann Okoroafor (R) and two of the 82 Chibok schoolgirls recently freed from the Boko Haram terrorists during the symbolic hand-over of the girls from DSS to the Ministry, in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). The Ministry is to immediately commence a comprehensive process of the girls’ rehabilitation. 02911/30/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Peter Okebukola; Vice Chancellor of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Prof. Luke Anike; and representative of the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Alhaji Salihu Girei, during the launch of TETFUND sponsored higher education textbooks at ESUT in Agbani, Enugu state on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02912/30/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • Representative of the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Alhaji Salihu Girei (6th, L) and other dignitaries during the launch of TETFUND sponsored higher education textbooks at Enugu State University of Science and Technology in Agbani, Enugu State on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02913/30/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • The Old Park in Enugu showing a low patronage due to public compliance with the “Stay at Home” directive issued by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for “Biafra Memorial Day” celebration, in Enugu on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02914/30/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • An ever-busy bank on Okpara Avenue witnessing a low patronage in compliance with the “Stay at Home” directive issued by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for “Biafra Memorial Day” celebration, in Enugu on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02915/30/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • Anambra Secretariat deserted in compliance with the “Stay at Home” directive issued by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for “Biafra Memorial Day” celebration, in Awka on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02916/30/5/2017/BJO/NAN 
  • Managing Director, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim (6th, L) receives certificate of accreditation for the NDIC Academy from the President/Chairman, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Council, Prof. Segun Ajibola (5th, L). On the Managing Director’s right are Executive Director (Corporate Services), NDIC, Mrs Omolola Abiola-Edewor; Director of NDIC Academy, Dr Azubike Okoro; and Executive Director (Operations), Prince Aghatise Erediauwa. 02917/30/5/2017/BJO/NAN 
  • Some members of Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) Abuja Community, cutting Cake to mark the democracy day celebration in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02918/30/5/2017/Ernest Okorie/JAU/NAN 
  • Children having Fun at the Minimum Park in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02919/30/5/2017/Ernest Okorie//NAN 
  • From left: Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisaki; Minister of Defence, retired Brig.-Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali and the Chairman Senate Committee on Defence, Sen. Isah Misau, at a Stakeholders Meeting on the review of the Armed Forces Act 2017 in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02920/30/5/2017/Johnson Udeani/NAN 
  • From left: Director, Legal Services, Ministry of Defence, Mrs Chibogu Ibekwe; Minister of Defence, retired Brig.-Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali; Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Sen. Isah Misau and the representative of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Hassan Abdullahi, at a Stakeholders Meeting on the review of the Armed Forces Act 2017 in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02921/30/5/2017/Johnson Udeani/NAN 
  • From left: Member, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption(PACAC), Prof. Femi Odekunle; Attorney General, Oyo State, Mr Seun Abimbola; Representative of National Prosecution Coordinating Committee, Mr Kehinde Oginni during a Capacity Building on drafting charges for State Prosecutors in South West in Ibadan on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02922/30/5/2017/Esther Bode-Are/JAU/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Justice of Federal High Court, Lagos, Justice Hassan Musllin; Attorney General Oyo State, Mr Seun Abimbola; Representative of National Prosecution Coordinating Committee, Mr Kehinde Oginni; Member, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Femi Odekunle, at a Capacity Building on drafting charges for State Prosecutors in South West in Ibadan on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02923/30/5/2017/Esther Bode-Are/JAU/ICE/NAN 
  • Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State (L) and his wife, Florence (2nd L); presenting food item to a beneficiary, during the distribution of gift and cash to women group, widows and Orphanages in Oyo State as part of the activities to mark the 6 years of the Administration in the State on Tuesday (30/5/17) . 02924/30/5/2017/Esther Bode-Are/JAU/ICE/NAN  
  • Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan (5th L); Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers (5th R); his wife, Justice Eberechi and other dignitaries cutting cake to mark the 2ND Year Anniversary of his of Gov Wike’s Administration in Port Harcourt on Monday night. 02925/30/5/2017/Chidi Ohalete/JAU/ICE/NAN 
  • A Cyclist displaying to entertain people in in Lagos on Tuesday (30/ 5/17). 02926/30/5/2017/Okoya Olasunde/JAU/NAN 
  • From left: Representative of the Executive Secretary, Lake Chad Basin Commission, Mr Mohammed Bila; Representative of the Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Alhassan Nuhu and Representative of Director, UNESCO Regional Office in Abuja, Dr Saidou Jallow, during the Expert Meeting on Interfacing Modern and Indigenous Early Warning Systems organize by UNESCO in collaboration with NEMA, in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02927/30/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN  
  • From left (Seating): Representative of the Executive Secretary, Lake Chad Basin Commission, Mr Mohammed Bila; Representative of the Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mr Alhassan Nuhu; Regional Advisor (Science), Dr Simone Grego and other participants at the Expert Meeting on Interfacing Modern and Indigenous Early Warning Systems organize by UNESCO in collaboration with NEMA on Tuesday in Abuja (30/5/17). 02928/30/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN 
  • Cross-section of various types of fertilizers during the inauguration of Fertilizer Distribution Programme in Makurdi on Monday (30/5/17). 02929/30/5/2017/Dorcas Dechi/HB/ICE/NAN 
  • Chairman, Lukshi and Wunti Market Association (LWMA), Alhaji Abdallah (L), presenting a bag of rice to Malama Hassana Nasiru, during the Chairman’s visits to the Orphanage and Vulnerable Women Home in Bauchi on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02930/30/5/2017/Deji Yake/HB/ICE/NAN 
  • A cross-section of women and children during the visit of the Chairman, Lukshi and Wunti Market Association (LWMA), to Orphanage and Vulnerable Women Home in Bauchi on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02931/30/5/2017/Deji Yake/HB/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Oyo state Commissioner for Works Wasiu Dauda; Deputy Governor of Oyo state, Chief Moses Adeyemo; Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state and a Contractor, Mr Issau Hassan, at the inauguration of Agodi-Gate-Alakia Junction-Ibadan Airport Road by Gov Ajimobi in Ibadan on Tuesday. 02932/30/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/JAU/NAN 
  • Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (R), receiving a souvenir from the Managing Director, First City Monument Bank, Alhaji Adam Nuru, during the Managing Director’s visit to the Presidential in Abuja on Tuesday(30/05/17). 02933/30/5/2017/ Sumaila Ibrahim/JAU/NAN 
  • From Left: Chief Executive, Emzor Pharmaceutical, Chief Stella Okoli; Former Minister of Industry, Kola Jamodu; Chairman Stanbic IBTC PLC, Mr Atedo Peterside; Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Danagote; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and Minister of Industry Trade and Investments, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah, during the inauguration of Presidential Industrial Competitiveness Advisory Council at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday (30/05/17). 02933/30/5/2017/Sumaila Ibrahim/JAU/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diezani I wasn't involved in oil swap deals', Petrol transporter disowns...bullet
2 Diezani Alison Madueke Ex-Minister threatens to expose her partners in...bullet
3 Herman Hembe "I have spent all the salaries I collected," sacked...bullet

Local

Boko Haram has intensified suicide attacks in and around Maiduguri in recent months after losing territory to the Nigerian military
Boko Haram FG embarks on assessment of liberated communities in Borno
Gov. Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State.
Abiola Ajimobi Oyo to spend 60% of Paris Club refund on salaries
Former Adamawa Governor, Bala Ngilari
Bala Ngilari PDP congratulates ex-Gov on his victory at the Appeal Court
Cross River Governor Ben Ayade
Ben Ayade Governor orders payment of gratuities, salaries with Paris Club refund