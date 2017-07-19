Home > Local >

Osun state confirms receipt of N6.314B as second tranche

Paris Club Refunds Osun state confirms receipt of N6.314B as second tranche

Okanlawon also said the tranche was paid directly into the state coffers of the Osun State government on Monday, July 17, 2017.

  • Published:
Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state. play

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state.

(Punch)

In Osun Pensioners at odds over payment of arrears
Paris Club Refund FG releases details of disbursements
Rauf Aregbesola Osun explains how it spent N11.7B Paris club refund
Osinbajo FG releases N844bn to give one meal a day to one million school children
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Governor Rauf Aregbesola led administration in Osun State has announced the receipt of the second trance of the Paris Club Refund.

This was made known in a statement by Semiu Okanlawon, the Director, Bureau of Communication & Strategy, Office of the Governor.

The statement read: "We have received N6.314bn Second Tranche of Paris Club Refunds The Government of Osun wishes to announce that it has received the second tranche of the Paris Club refunds."

Okanlawon also said the tranche was paid directly into the state coffers of the Osun State government on Monday, July 17, 2017.

ALSO READ: Osun explains how it spent N11.7B Paris club refund

"The refunds, totaling N6.314bn, was paid into the state coffers on Monday July 17, 2017.

In line with our government’s promise to utilize the resources of this state in the best interest of our people, we hereby restate our commitment to this promise as we begin shortly transparent deployment on our commitments to the concerned stakeholders."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Diezani Alison Madueke Ex-Minister threatens to expose her partners in...bullet
2 Osinbajo Acting President’s life is in danger - Prophet Elijah Ayodelebullet
3 Diezani Alison Madueke 20 things you should know about ex minister’s...bullet

Local

Former Special Assistant to ex- President Goodluck Jonathan on Domestic Matters, Waripamo-Owei Dudafa
Waripamo-Owei Dudafa Court declines application for release of ex-GEJ’s aide's passport
FIRS boss, Babatunde Fowler
Tunde Fowler FIRS projects N1.8tn VAT collection for 2017 fiscal year
Boko Haram's shadowy leader, Abubakar Shekau
Boko Haram High profile terrorist, 3 others surrender to troops in Borno
Governor Abiola Ajimobi
In Oyo Assembly confirms appointment of Civil Service Commission nominees