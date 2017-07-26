Osinbajo swears in Ocheni, Hassan as new ministers

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo performed the swearing-in ceremony of two ministers-designate, Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe) today, July 26, 2017.

As was announced by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, late Tuesday night, the duo were sworn in at the Presidential Villa before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Their portfolios have not yet been announced, but Ocheni is expected to replace the late Minister of State for Employment, Labour and Productivity, James Ocholi, who died in an auto-crash in 2016, while Hassan takes the place of Amina Mohammed who resigned as Minister of Environment to take up the job of Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The new ministers were confirmed by the Senate as far back as May 3, and the presidency's reluctance to promptly inaugurate them fueled talks of a cabinet reshuffle.

When Osinbajo travelled to meet the ailing President Muhammadu Buhari in London two weeks ago, the inauguration of the two ministers were reported to be one of the topics of discussion.