Home > Local >

OPC warns against dragging Aregbesola into Diekola's case

OPC Don't drag Osun govt into Diekola's case, group warns politicians

The group said Diekola is having a case with the police authority, not the state government, or Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

  • Published:
Governor Rauf Aregbesola play

Governor Rauf Aregbesola

(@raufaregbesola/Twitter)

Aregbesola 'You descended so low', Davido's family fires back at Osun Gov
Aregbesola I've never borrowed a dime from Davido's father - Gov
In Osun Pensioners at odds over payment of arrears
Aregbesola Osun Governor blames LAUTECH crisis on school management
Aregbesola Market women protest use of weighing scales in Osun
Eid-el-fitr Osun Govt offers indigenes free train service from Lagos
Aregbesola American Ambassador praises Governor for running people-oriented government
NPower Unemployed Osun graduates encouraged to apply for tax liaison slots
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Osogbo Progressives Circle (OPC) has warned politicians not to drag the Osun state Government and the Osogbo community into the criminal allegations leveled against a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Fatai Diekola.

The socio-political group in a press statement signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Sulaimon Adebayo and Secretary, Bidemi Olaniyi said Diekola is having a case with the police authority, not the state government, or Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

According to the group, the warning became imperative following a move to incite Osogbo indigenes against the Aregbesola's administration by supporters of Diekola who is an indigene of Osogbo.

The group maintained that it would not allow 'self-centered politicians' to draw back the hand of development in the state capital by the attempt to incite the community against the state government on Diekola's case.

It explained that the APC chieftain was facing a criminal case of gun running, breach of public peace and conspiracy leveled against him by the police.

Explaining that the APC chieftain's case came up on the heel of confessions of two political thugs, Dada Lawrence and one other, who allegedly told the police that Diekola was the person that gave guns to them, the group said the Osogbo community does not support criminality.

The group stated that Diekola contributed to the underdevelopment of Osogbo when he led thugs to disrupt the construction of Government House at Okedio, Osogbo in 2003 after Chief Bisi Akande lost the governorship election to Olagunsoye Oyinlola of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The statement, "We do not want to join issues with politicians on Fatai Diekola's case before the Osogbo magistrate court, we equally don't want the politicians to misinform members of the public and incite the indigenes of Osogbo against the state government and Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

"Fatai Diekola is son of Osogbo and we know his antecedence. The truth of the matter is that Diekola has issues with the police authority. The police had invited him about three weeks ago because of his alleged complicity in gun running.

"Diekola did not show up till Monday when he mobilised people to the police station in a campaign rally form. That made the police to charge him for disturbance of public peace. We wondered why Diekola would mobilise hundreds of people to police station to honour invitation. That is the true story.

"Diekola is not fighting for Osogbo and nobody should see his case as such. We recalled that Diekola had led some thugs to disrupt the construction of Government House at Okedio being constructed by Chief Adebisi Akande in 2003.

"We do not want anybody to disturb the peace we are enjoying in Osogbo. Osogbo indigenes should speak out now so that Diekola would not disrupt the development of our collective heritage as he did in 2003.

"He should answer the allegations against him, his followers should leave Osogbo community out of the matter."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. He buries himself in movies as a favourite pastime to compensate for his social awkwardness.

Top 3

1 Buhari, Osinbajo Acting president meets president in Londonbullet
2 Obasanjo Former President reveals shocking secrets about Abachabullet
3 Obasa Goje should apologise to Assembly for utterances -Lagos speakerbullet

Local

Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State.
Ambode Governor says 'less than 600,000 people' in Lagos pay taxes
Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu
Ibrahim Magu Court directs processes to be served on 3 Sun reporters
Nigerian Children
Child Protection Board wants parents to monitor children during holidays
Osinbajo walks into the Abuja House, London
Buhari, Osinbajo 7 things we learnt from acting president's meeting with president