Lagos Lawmakers move to halt indiscriminate cutting of roads

Lawmakers in Lagos has taken a bold step to stop indiscriminate cutting of roads in Lagos state by individuals or organisations.

Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly.

Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly.

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed a resolution to curb the indiscriminate cutting of roads in the state by individuals or corporate organisations.

This followed a motion moved by Mr Bisi Yusuff, the Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts (Locals) and seconded by Mr Segun Olulade, the Chairman, House Committee on Health.

The motion co-sponsored by some lawmakers and passed on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, was entitled: “Need To Curb Indiscriminate Cutting of Roads In Lagos State”.

Yusuf said: “The House is disturbed by indiscriminate cutting of roads for laying of pipes and cables, among others without approval.

“A person shall not dig across any road or setback purpose without a written approval or permit of the relevant authority.

“It shall be the duty of the person, who lawfully digs a road or setback to reinstate the part of the road dug within seven days.

“The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, in conjunction with relevant agencies, should embark on enlightenment campaign of the public.

“This should be done with a view to educating residents on indiscriminate cutting of roads, penalties for defaulters and the danger inherent in such action.

The lawmaker said that if indiscriminate cutting of roads was not checked by the appropriate authorities, it might jeorpadise the good intention of the state government for expending huge amount on roads.

Yusuff commended Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode for delivering the construction of 114 roads across the 57 local government areas as well as the planned construction of another 181 roads.

He said that all these were parts of the efforts of the state government to sustain the Lagos Mega City status.

The House then called on Ambode to direct the Commissioners for Works and Infrastructure, as well as Local Government and Community Affairs to ensure strict compliance with the provision of Environment Management and Protection Law, 2017.

The assembly also called on the governor to direct the Commissioner for the Environment and other relevant agencies to ensure strict monitoring of all roads within the state to apprehend offender(s).

The Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, urged the community leaders to join hands with the state government to protect public facilities from damage.

The community leaders should call the attention of the appropriate authorities whenever they discover any cutting of the roads,” he said.

Obasa said that leaders in Community Development Associations (CDAs), Community Development Committees (CDCs) and others should report any offender to appropriate authorities to curb the menace.

The speaker, after a voice vote, passed the motion and directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni, to communicate the House’s resolution to the governor.

The House adjourned its plenary session until July 17. 

