Governor Aregbesola loses mum

Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola has lost his mother, Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola, aka, Mama Olóbì, on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

The business tycoon reportedly died in the governor's hometown of Ilesha early on Tuesday, and will be buried later during the day according to Islamic rites.

The governor's Twitter handle (@raufaregbesola) appeared to confirm the story when it tweeted only minutes ago, "Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un."

This Arabic statement translates to "We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return."

The governor is currently in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi state for the Federal Government-Progressive Governors Forum Parley on Policy Synergy to ensure Development.

We'll update as details come in.