Governor Aregbesola loses mum

Osun state Governor loses mum

The Osun state governor has lost his mother.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola with his late mother Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola

Governor Rauf Aregbesola with his late mother Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola

Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola has lost his mother, Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola, aka, Mama Olóbì, on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

The business tycoon reportedly died in the governor's hometown of Ilesha early on Tuesday, and will be buried later during the day according to Islamic rites.

The governor's Twitter handle (@raufaregbesola) appeared to confirm the story when it tweeted only minutes ago, "Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un."

This Arabic statement translates to "We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return."

 

The governor is currently in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi state for the Federal Government-Progressive Governors Forum Parley on Policy Synergy to ensure Development.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola with other governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Federal Government-Progressive Governors Forum Parley on Policy Synergy to ensure Development in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi state, on Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Governor Rauf Aregbesola with other governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Federal Government-Progressive Governors Forum Parley on Policy Synergy to ensure Development in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi state, on Tuesday, August 1, 2017

We'll update as details come in.

