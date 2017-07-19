Home > Local >

FG to declare state of emergency on erosion in Anambra - Gov

The governor expressed regret that erosion menace had consistently posed a great problem to the people of the state.

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on erosion menace in the state.

The Governor made the call on Wednesday when he visited the erosion site along MINAJ Road, Obosi layout in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

‘We have more than 782 erosion sites in Anambra and these pose serious threats to lives and property of the communities concerned.

‘As a state, we cannot handle these challenges alone and still carry on with other responsibilities.

‘‘We are appealing to the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on erosion menace in Anambra,’’ Obiano said.

The governor, who also visited the site, ordered the IDC Constriction Ltd., to immediately commence work at the site to prevent the erosion from cutting the road.

Mr Ralph Nnabuife-Asha, the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Idemili North Local Government Area, commended the governor for his prompt intervention on the erosion at Odume layout in Obosi.

Nnabuife-Asha called on the people of the area to support the second term bid of Obiano, to enable him deliver on other numerous good works he had embarked on in the state.

Mr Emmanuel Nwobosi, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), expressed satisfaction over the love the governor had for the people of the state.

‘‘We thank Your Excellency that in spite that this incident occurred a day to the burial of your dear mother, you still find time to visit Obosi over this sad problem we recorded,’’ he said.

Earlier, Chief Chudi Nwokediuko, the President-General of Odume Obosi Central Landlords Association and Obosi Urban Landlords Association, described Obiano as “a governor who loves his people.”

He said that the community had invested more than N2 million to address the erosion menace which had killed a person and collapsed three buildings. 

